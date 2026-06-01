To go to Bali for 10 days, this employee found an argument that her bosses couldn't refuse

Asking for a few days off by email? Not for her. An American employee chose a much more creative approach to get a few days of vacation in Bali. The result: a video inspired by Netflix trailers, which went viral on social media and was convincing enough to win over her employers.

A leave request worthy of a movie

Some professional requests stand out, but this one clearly took things to another level. Rather than sending a standard email to her superiors, an employee created a veritable trailer to present her travel plans. With dramatic narration, immersive music, and fast-paced editing, she transformed her upcoming getaway to Bali into an unmissable event. The video borrowed heavily from the conventions of successful documentaries and streaming series, with a healthy dose of self-deprecation.

When humor becomes an argument

The video portrays her need for escape as if it were a matter of global importance. With its suspenseful effects, cinematic dialogue, and solemn voiceover, the result quickly garnered attention online. Many users praised her imagination and flair for staging. Some even joked that after such a creative endeavor, it would be difficult to deny her vacation. According to posts that shared the story, her employers gave their approval.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francois Greeff (@frankgreeff_)

Bali, a destination facing the consequences of its immense popularity

The choice of Bali is no accident. The Indonesian island continues to captivate millions of travelers with its lush landscapes, beaches, iconic rice paddies, and laid-back lifestyle. Highly visible on Instagram and TikTok, it has established itself as one of the world's most desirable destinations. However, this success also has its downside.

Each year, Bali welcomes millions of visitors, a surge that puts increasing pressure on local infrastructure and resources. Several iconic sites are now suffering from overcrowding, while some once very authentic regions are gradually transforming into areas largely dedicated to international tourism. Local authorities are also facing behavior sometimes considered disrespectful from some visitors.

Ultimately, despite these challenges, Bali remains a fascinating destination, provided it is explored with respect and cultural awareness. As for this employee, she has proven that with a good idea and a lot of imagination, a vacation request can become a true viral phenomenon.