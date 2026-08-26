She imagines a solution to rescue animals in case of fire.

When a fire breaks out in a building, humans can shout for help or signal from a window. However, faced with the raging flames, pets are helpless and wait desperately behind the door. To alert firefighters to their presence and prevent them from perishing, a communications agency has created safety stickers to be prominently displayed at the entrance to the home.

Report the presence of an animal to prevent tragedies.

In the "local news" sections of newspapers, fires are a regular occurrence and relentlessly make headlines. While most accounts report almost no casualties and focus primarily on property damage, they almost never mention the fate of pets, except when the story takes on a heroic or dramatic tone.

Yet, these little creatures are on the front line when fire spreads and consumes the building, floor by floor. And their owners, out running errands or preoccupied with work, aren't always there to watch over them and save them from danger. Some therefore choose to equip their homes with cameras to keep an eye on them from a distance.

But when the unthinkable happens—due to an unfortunate gas leak, a household accident, or a criminal act—it's too late to intervene. Animals can't force open the lock or turn the handle. They're trapped, and their cries are muffled compared to the deafening crackling of fire. Sometimes huddled in a corner of the living room or hidden under a piece of furniture, they escape the notice of the firefighters, who are forced to act quickly. And while most local stories have a happy ending, not all animals escape unharmed. Hence the importance of clearly and visually indicating their presence.

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A sticker that can save lives

Everyone has used stickers at some point: to decorate a diary, brighten up a rather bland school planner, decorate the back of their car, or add a touch of personality to their teenage bedroom. The sticker designed by the agency STUDIO DO'COM, however, serves not an aesthetic purpose but a vital one. Conceived as a warning sign, it features a cartoon-style image of our pet. A powerful message accompanies this sticker, and it could save defenseless living beings: "An animal inside."

This sticker, designed on the same principle as the famous "baby on board" or "neighborhood watch" signs, is then attached to the front door like an SOS or an essential reminder. More explicit than a personalized doormat with the whole family on the landing, it makes visible those who are sometimes invisible. A welcome initiative to protect those who make our daily lives better. In the comments, internet users add to the "practical" information in an almost collaborative way. "A firefighter friend already told me to put the sticker near the door handle for better visibility," one of them specifies.

A supportive system adapted for all circumstances

Behind STUDIO DO'COM is a woman who shares her life and love with Brioche, a little dog, as well as several whiskered companions. A graphic designer by trade, she puts her talent to work for a noble cause. She not only creates custom illustrations in honor of pets, but she also designs useful accessories intended for widespread distribution. Worried about the fate of her own animals when she leaves home, it was only natural that she would use her artistic touch to improve their well-being.

This creative soul, whose home resembles Noah's Ark, has expanded her designs to adapt to all emergency situations. In addition to the sticker that made her famous, she also offers magnets to add to the back of the car in case of an accident on the road.

More than just a sticker that encourages all sorts of "goofy" behavior, this is a reassuring creation, a guarantee of safety. For pet owners, it's a relief.