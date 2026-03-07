"It seems unreal": while wakesurfing, she finds herself in the middle of a group of dolphins

Animal life
Anaëlle G.
@cass.officiel/Instagram

Content creator @cass.officiel recently experienced a magical moment while wakesurfing, suddenly surrounded by a pod of dolphins. This Instagram Reel, which went viral within hours, has captivated internet users who are marveling at such marine beauty.

What is wakesurfing?

Wakesurfing is a hybrid water sport combining elements of surfing and wakeboarding. A boat creates an artificial wave in its wake, towing the rider initially via a rope. Once underway, the rider releases the rope and surfs freely on this "infinite wave" without being tethered, at 16-18 km/h, performing tricks and turns.

Surprise guest dolphins

In the video, content creator @cass.officiel and her friends are enjoying crystal-clear water when dolphins suddenly appear, swimming in sync with the surfboard. They leap, ride the wave, creating a magical aquatic symbiosis. The caption "A dream come true" perfectly captures the raw emotion of this impromptu ballet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cass 🌹 (@cass.officiel)

Internet users are charmed: "So beautiful!"

The comments are overflowing with admiration: "So beautiful, I have goosebumps," "Magical moment, thank you for sharing this," "It seems unreal, dolphins know how to recognize beautiful souls." Many dream of reliving this rare connection between humans and nature, praising their exceptional luck.

In short, a symbol of aquatic freedom and animal connection, this video evokes the magic of unexpected encounters. A reel that makes you want to glide on the water, dolphins or not!

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Article précédent
Are our pets spending too much time in front of screens?

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Are our pets spending too much time in front of screens?

Television on in the background, bird videos on YouTube, or a tablet left on the floor... screens are...

These animals challenge preconceived notions about "female power".

In the animal world, women are taking their place and asserting themselves. Feminist icons abound in nature, and...

How a dog waiting to be adopted became the new "web star"

In shelters, thousands of animals wait each year for their second chance. Sometimes, a single detail, a glance,...

Why is this kitten with huge eyes so intriguing?

A Canadian kitten has melted the hearts of thousands of internet users on social media. Its enormous, almost...

In Australia, an animal thought to have been extinct for 80 years reappears in an exceptional video

A small marsupial thought to have been extinct for decades has recently been filmed in northern Australia. This...

He admits to lying about "his dog being taken away" and sparks outrage among internet users.

Social media can be an incredible playground, but also a real minefield. Cyril Schreiner, a French content creator...