"It seems unreal": while wakesurfing, she finds herself in the middle of a group of dolphins

Content creator @cass.officiel recently experienced a magical moment while wakesurfing, suddenly surrounded by a pod of dolphins. This Instagram Reel, which went viral within hours, has captivated internet users who are marveling at such marine beauty.

What is wakesurfing?

Wakesurfing is a hybrid water sport combining elements of surfing and wakeboarding. A boat creates an artificial wave in its wake, towing the rider initially via a rope. Once underway, the rider releases the rope and surfs freely on this "infinite wave" without being tethered, at 16-18 km/h, performing tricks and turns.

Surprise guest dolphins

In the video, content creator @cass.officiel and her friends are enjoying crystal-clear water when dolphins suddenly appear, swimming in sync with the surfboard. They leap, ride the wave, creating a magical aquatic symbiosis. The caption "A dream come true" perfectly captures the raw emotion of this impromptu ballet.

Internet users are charmed: "So beautiful!"

The comments are overflowing with admiration: "So beautiful, I have goosebumps," "Magical moment, thank you for sharing this," "It seems unreal, dolphins know how to recognize beautiful souls." Many dream of reliving this rare connection between humans and nature, praising their exceptional luck.

In short, a symbol of aquatic freedom and animal connection, this video evokes the magic of unexpected encounters. A reel that makes you want to glide on the water, dolphins or not!