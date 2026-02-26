Why is this kitten with huge eyes so intriguing?

A Canadian kitten has melted the hearts of thousands of internet users on social media. Its enormous, almost unreal gaze captivates and intrigues. However, behind these spectacular eyes lies not just a "cute feature," but a much more serious medical reality.

An extraordinary gaze that fascinates

Rescued by a shelter in Canada, a kitten named Dorito quickly attracted attention. Only a few months old, she has unusually large, very round eyes that give her a striking expression. Photos shared online sparked a wave of heartfelt reactions, with many suggesting a rare genetic trait or a natural peculiarity.

Her story, reported notably by the American media outlet The Dodo , begins in difficult circumstances: found with her sister in a dumpster, the little feline already had several health problems. Upon arrival at the shelter, one of her eyes appeared cloudy. Over time, the inflammation worsened, gradually altering the appearance of her gaze. While her large eyes may seem endearing, they are not actually the result of chance or simply an unusual physical trait.

A serious illness is the cause of his appearance.

Dorito contracted feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), a viral disease caused by a mutation of the feline coronavirus. This condition is known to be serious and was long considered almost always fatal. It can lead to significant internal inflammation and, in rarer cases, eye involvement.

In its ocular form, FIP causes, among other things, uveitis, which is a marked inflammation of the inside of the eye. This can lead to a cloudy appearance, changes in intraocular pressure, and sometimes a visible increase in the size of the eye. In Dorito's case, the inflammation contributed to ocular hypertrophy, explaining the impressive size of his eyes.

It's important to emphasize: this appearance is far from a mere aesthetic detail. It's a symptom of a serious illness. Behind that touching gaze lies a body that has had to fight and still requires constant medical attention. So, it's anything but "just cute": this kitten is sick and has possibly suffered, or is still suffering, from the consequences of this condition.

Crucial care and careful monitoring

Upon his arrival at the shelter, a veterinary team mobilized to stabilize his condition. Recent advances in antiviral treatments have improved the prognosis for some cats with FIP, although these therapies remain unevenly accessible depending on the country.

In Dorito's case, the treatment has clearly helped control the pressure inside her eyes. She now receives daily lubricating eye drops to maintain good hydration, as she cannot fully close her eyelids. Her vision is slightly impaired, and the veterinarians cannot say for sure if her eyes will return to their normal size. Her overall condition is now stable, but this is the result of regular and careful monitoring. Adopted along with her sister by the same person, she lives indoors in a safe and supervised environment.

Why such enthusiasm?

Large eyes often trigger an instinctive protective reaction. In psychology, the concept of "baby schema" describes this tendency to find certain youthful characteristics endearing: wide eyes, a round face, soft proportions. Dorito's gaze thus naturally activates this sensitivity. However, it is essential to look beyond the viral image. Behind the emotion lies a complex medical reality.

Ultimately, you may find this kitten touching, inspiring, and courageous. You can admire its strength and the unique beauty of its gaze. Above all, you can understand that this uniqueness tells the story of a struggle. And that an animal, however irresistible, deserves first and foremost care, attention, and profound respect for its well-being.