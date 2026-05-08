She shows off her "baby hairs" and sparks a wave of online comments.

There are videos that resonate with far more people than you might imagine. The one posted by registered nurse and content creator Anya Clements (@a.nya.c) on Instagram is definitely one of them. With just a pair of scissors and an almost innocent question, she struck a chord with thousands of women: those fine, unruly hairs that grow at the front of the head, and that no one ever really dares to talk about. Spoiler alert: we're far from alone in having them.

A question that came as a revelation.

In her video, Anya Clements (@a.nya.c) films herself facing the camera, scissors in hand, delicately trimming the stray hairs above her part. The caption, short but very effective: "Girls... do you do this too? Where are my friends?" A question posed like a plea, almost a confession. And the response was immediate.

The comments flooded in under the video: "Yes, me too!" , "I thought I was the only one," bursts of laughter, and collective sighs of relief. Many internet users admitted to practicing the same little ritual at home, in front of the mirror, without ever mentioning it to anyone. Simply talking about it out loud, suddenly, felt good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nurse Anya Clements (@a.nya.c)

What are these famous "baby hairs"?

Those short, fine, and sometimes unruly little hairs that stick out around the face or on the crown of the head are a very common phenomenon. Several explanations are possible: it could simply be natural regrowth after breakage, hair weakened by heat or coloring, or even minor changes related to hormonal fluctuations (pregnancy, postpartum, fatigue). And of course, genetics also plays a role. In short, these little hairs are perfectly normal. They're even part of everyday life for many women, who live with them without always knowing how to manage them.

A community united around a small, personal detail

What makes Anya Clements' (@a.nya.c) video particularly "touching" is that it perfectly illustrates the magic of social media when used authentically. A "beauty detail" that one might have thought was a minor personal insecurity becomes, in a matter of seconds, a topic shared by thousands of people. Internet users feel seen, understood, and find a genuine sense of solidarity in these shared experiences.

For those who want to tame those stray hairs without resorting to scissors, several solutions exist: a little styling gel or eyebrow wax on a clean mascara wand often allows you to smooth them down gently. A light hairspray or even a styling balm will also do the trick. And to leave them alone, some prefer to simply accept them as they are, embracing a natural look.

With this simple video, registered nurse and content creator Anya Clements (@a.nya.c) has achieved something precious: transforming a minor insecurity into a moment of shared connection. Once again, it's the everyday details that bring us together the most, reminding us that we're never as alone as we think when we look in the mirror.