Long bob, pixie cut, layered cut: the hair trends that are popular after 45

After 45, hair naturally changes: texture, density, volume, and shine can all shift over time. As a result, certain cuts become particularly popular in salons because they add movement and effortlessly flatter the face. In 2026, three major trends stand out: the long bob, the updated pixie cut, and ultra-airy layered cuts.

The long bob, chic and timeless

It's impossible to ignore the long bob this year. Also known as the "luxe lob," it's become one of the most requested hairstyles in salons for women over 45. Its strength? A length that grazes the shoulders and a slightly tapered finish that instantly adds movement. It works equally well on straight or textured hair and gives the hair a softer look.

Hairdressers particularly appreciate its more structured version, the "soft precision bob." With its clean, yet never rigid lines, it gives the impression of fuller hair while remaining modern and luminous. It's the quintessential cut that looks elegant without appearing "too styled."

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The pixie cut completely changes its image

Long associated with a very short and severe cut, the pixie is making a comeback in 2026 in a much softer and more customizable version. The "soft pixie" features delicate face-framing layers, a slightly longer nape, and more length on top. The result: a light cut that's easy to style and, above all, highly adaptable to individual tastes.

Slicked back for a sophisticated look, styled loosely for added volume, or worn with a fringe, it offers endless possibilities. Another advantage often cited by fans is its quick and easy daily maintenance. A few minutes are usually all it takes to style it.

The airy gradients keep the lengths in motion

Good news for those who like to keep their length: the 2026 trends aren't necessarily all about short hair. Layers are simply becoming more subtle and strategic. Strands are styled almost invisibly to lighten the overall look and add movement without sacrificing length.

Among the most popular haircuts right now, the "kitty cut" is particularly appealing. Positioned between the shoulders and the collarbone, it blends structure and softness thanks to a very natural, blended layering. The goal is no longer to completely transform the hair, but to give it renewed movement and fluidity.

The fringe makes all the difference

Sometimes, a single detail is all it takes to modernize a hairstyle. In 2026, airy bangs are everywhere. Fluffy bangs, those light and wispy fringes, add gentle movement. They frame the face without weighing down the features. Curtain bangs also remain a safe bet, but in a more structured version. The lengths blend naturally into the cut for an elegant and fluid look.

The color brightens the whole thing

The cut isn't everything: color also plays a crucial role in the final look. Hairdressers particularly recommend subtle highlights or fine strands around the face to add brightness. In 2026, the big trend remains the "glossy" effect: shiny, hydrated, and luminous hair. The idea isn't to completely hide gray hair, but rather to work with the hair's natural tones to create a harmonious and modern result.

Most importantly: wear the cut you like.

While some hairstyles are particularly popular after 45, there are obviously no age-related rules. You can wear a super-short bob, very long hair, a pixie cut, or even natural curls at any stage of your life. These trends are especially appealing because they are easy to manage, flattering, and often adapt to the natural changes in hair. However, the most important thing is to choose a style that makes you feel like yourself.

Ultimately, whether it's a long, luminous bob, a softened pixie cut, or an airy layered style, the hair trends of 2026 prioritize movement, lightness, and easily customizable cuts. These hairstyles are particularly appealing after age 45 because they accommodate the natural changes in hair while remaining modern and elegant.