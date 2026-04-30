Going short is often a revolution. Liberating, assertive, surprisingly feminine: this hairstyle offers a much wider range of styles than one might imagine.

Short haircuts for women bring a real personality to the look, with a modernity that longer haircuts sometimes struggle to match.

No more endless morning blow-drying: styling takes only a few minutes.

Together we will analyze the trendy cuts, styling techniques, clever accessories and colorings that enhance short hair.

The most beautiful short haircuts for women: our fashion selection

Four styles dominate at the moment, each with its own signature.

The boyish haircut , short and bold with a possible fringe, adopts an androgynous look that's easy to maintain: a touch of wax is all it takes to tame it. Michelle Williams and Miley Cyrus have made it their signature style.

The reinvented pixie cut captivates with its natural, wavy, and tousled effect, especially flattering for fine hair , giving it added volume. Textured and slightly unstructured, it embodies modern effortless style.

Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway each embodied this style with a lot of character.

The short shag , on the other hand, is bursting with dynamism. No need for daily blow-drying: volumizing mousse and a finishing spray are all you need.

Finally, the disconnected bob plays on the contrast between volume at the top of the head, a raised nape, and visible lengths at the front. A round brush and a hairdryer make all the difference when styling it.

Asymmetrical short cuts, rounded bobs, undercuts: the styles that are making a comeback

The asymmetrical cut relies on contrast: one side longer, one side shorter, playing with textures between smooth and curly.

Scarlett Johansson and Úrsula Corberó, known for her role as Rio in Money Heist , both wore this daring cut with disconcerting ease.

The rounded bob remains a timeless classic. Sophisticated and elegant, it suits a variety of face shapes thanks to its layered nape and angled front. Natural highlights add depth.

Victoria Beckham popularized this haircut in the 2000s, and it continues to appeal to women of all ages.

The undercut is for very thick hair. Shaved nape up to above the ears, generous length on top: this graphic and assertive cut provides an immediate feeling of lightness.

It also allows for many variations in hairstyles on top, making it a surprisingly versatile option.

How to style short hair on a daily basis?

Blow-drying remains the ultimate technique. On slightly damp hair, wrap sections around a heated brush, pulling upwards to create volume. The effect lasts even longer on a layered cut.

Charlene of Monaco perfectly embodies the sleek side-swept hairstyle with movement, while Sophie Davant prefers a denser version with slight waves.

For an instant wavy effect, sea salt spray is unbeatable. It provides thickness and texture in seconds, ideal for naturally wavy hair.

Cut by Fred's Vegan Surf Mist texturizing and volumizing spray is sold at €25: a reasonable investment for a stunning result.

Hairspray applied directly to the roots with a flick of the wrist lifts the scalp and creates the illusion of increased volume. Simple, quick, and effective.

Hairstyles with accessories to enhance short hair

Contrary to popular belief, hair accessories truly shine on short hair.

Headbands, hairbands and headbands adapt to all textures and colors, whether you are brunette, blonde or redhead, with fine or thick hair.

Hair clips and pins open up an unexpected range of possibilities:

Layering barrettes on one side of the head is very fashionable right now.

Crocodile clips, which offer better hold on short hair.

Thin but visible pins to hold curls or waves behind one ear

A fabric ribbon tied at the back, along with a slightly off-center part , creates an effortlessly sophisticated look. Rachel McAdams proved on the red carpet that a simple, well-placed barrette can transform a blonde hairstyle.

Cristina Cordula, presenter of Les Reines du Shopping , reminds us that jewelry, especially earrings, and makeup are also valuable allies for feminizing a tomboy hairstyle.

Half-up hairstyles, glossy effect, waves: the tousled, undone looks to adopt

The high half-up hairstyle in the style of the 1960s , with slightly turned-out ends, offers an instantly chic vintage blow-dry effect.

Conversely, the sleek square cut, held in place by visible pins arranged symmetrically, creates a graphic and sophisticated look.

The glossy or wet look effect , achieved with a gel, wax or satin lacquer with a glossy effect, gives a confidently glamorous look.

Eve Gilles and Cara Delevingne have brilliantly exploited this style. However, be aware that on fine hair, this look can make the scalp more visible.

Natural wavy waves signify the effortless of everyday life: Isabelle Huppert is the embodiment of this.

Rihanna, on the other hand, pushes defined curls towards an ultra-glamorous, confident look. Sharon Stone prefers tousled, soft waves , more wild and sensual.

Hair color and highlights for short women's hair

Short hair offers an ideal playground for color.

Pastel highlights in pink, purple or blue represent a fun and non-permanent option: they gradually fade with each shampoo and allow you to experiment without commitment.

A real advantage for those who like to change their surroundings regularly.

For hair that is starting to go grey, gradually lightening the colour is a remarkably effective strategy: white hairs become much less visible on a light base.

The choice between warm and cool tones depends primarily on each individual's skin tone.

Natural sweeping remains the most versatile solution for adding depth and dimension, especially on a rounded bob.

And let's remember: with very short cuts: between 1 and 3 centimeters: color regrowth can be managed with a precision that longer cuts do not always allow.