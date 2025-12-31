According to this famous hairdresser, these 5 hair colors will dominate in 2026

In 2026, hair color is no longer about transformation, but about revelation. Gone are the days of rigid or overly dramatic effects: in their place are techniques that respect natural texture, skin tone, and personality. Every head of hair is considered unique, beautiful as it is, and coloring becomes a tool for self-expression and well-being.

1. Hair contouring, the "healthy glow" ally

A major trend this year , hair contouring has far surpassed traditional highlights. This technique involves strategically placing touches of light around the face, much like bespoke makeup for hair. The goal? To enhance features, soften angles, and illuminate the complexion without ever making it look harsh. Adapted to every face shape and skin tone, hair contouring celebrates the diversity of faces and enhances natural harmony. The result is subtle, flattering, and profoundly elegant.

2. Deep brown with a mirror-like effect

In 2026, brown will be a powerful and luminous color. Forget dull browns: this version plays with intense highlights and an almost liquid shine. The mirror-like effect gives the illusion of healthy, supple, and thick hair. Available in shades ranging from warm chocolate to almost black, this color suits all skin tones. It enhances the hair's natural richness and projects a confident and chic image.

3. The melted vanilla blonde, the epitome of sweetness

The blonde of 2026 is all about softness and warmth. This blended vanilla blonde abandons sharp contrasts for a fluid transition between shades. It captures the light like a sunbeam, bringing radiance and freshness to the face. This color evokes gentleness, vitality, and chic simplicity. It's perfect for those who want to brighten their hair while maintaining a natural and comfortable look for everyday wear.

4. Warm pastel copper

More delicate than traditional copper, the pastel copper of 2026 flirts with blonde tones for a luminous and approachable look. This shade diffuses a soft warmth that flatters all skin tones, from the fairest to the most golden. It celebrates the volume, texture, and natural glamour of hair. It's a color that exudes kindness and confidence, without ever overpowering the face.

5. Mineral colors: a return to basics

Inspired by nature, mineral hues are here to stay: sandy blonde, ochre chestnut, delicate earthy tones. These colors offer organic depth and subtle, almost vibrant highlights. They move with the hair's natural curves and transcend seasons without ever growing tiresome. Authentic, soothing, and elegant, they embody enduring beauty, aligned with self-respect and an appreciation of one's uniqueness.

The moral of the story is that in 2026, hair color doesn't hide; it highlights. It celebrates all textures, all shapes, and all identities. It's an invitation to love your hair, to showcase it, and to feel completely yourself.