The super simple hairstyle trick that gives you a chic look in 2 minutes

Hairdressing
Tatiana Richard
Miriam Alonso/Pexels

A butterfly clip and two minutes are all it takes to transform messy hair into an elegant, structured bun. This viral trick, a hit on TikTok and Instagram, looks great on all hair types and is perfect for any occasion.

Essential equipment

Take a butterfly clip (classic 10-12 cm model, ideally in glossy or matte acetate). Brush your hair to detangle, and spray a little hairspray if it's fine. Optional: a thin elastic band for a secure hold on long hair.

Step 1: Prepare the base

Gather all your hair into a high or mid-height ponytail at the nape of your neck for maximum chic. Secure with an elastic band (or your fingers if using only a clip). Gently pull the roots for natural volume. Twist the ponytail tightly around itself.

Step 2: Roll up and secure

Twist the ponytail into a round bun, coiling it inwards like a snail. Position the butterfly clip horizontally in the center: pass one prong under the bun, the other over, hooking the strands to secure. Rotate the clip vertically to lock.

Step 3: Adjust and refine

Gently pull out strands of hair from the bun for a messy-chic texture. Tuck any stray hairs under the clip with a toothpick or your finger. Spray with hairspray, and add loose curls on the sides if desired. The result: a sophisticated, voluminous bun that stays put all day.

Variations for all looks

Short hair? Put it in a half-up style and twist the ends. For evening, accessorize with rhinestone clips. Straight hair: twist it tighter; curly hair: leave it voluminous. Advantage: it takes apart in seconds, no heat or complicated tools required.

Quick, elegant, and effortless, this butterfly clip trick proves that sometimes all it takes is two minutes and the right accessory to elevate any look. Whether it's for a spontaneous date, a workday, or a chic evening out, this bun adapts to your desires and style without damaging your hair. Further proof that simplicity, when mastered, remains the key to chic.

As a writer, I explore beauty, fashion, and psychology with sensitivity and curiosity. I enjoy understanding the emotions we experience and giving a voice to those who help us better understand ourselves. In my articles, I strive to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and our everyday experiences.
