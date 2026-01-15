She cuts her hair using a construction tool: the result is crazy!

Due to lack of time, money, or confidence, more and more women are refreshing their haircuts at home and trimming their ends with whatever they have on hand. One content creator, who combines style and construction work, tackled this hair task with an item more suited to a toolbox than a toiletry bag. Hint: her hairstyle was laser-precise.

A laser for cutting hair

Cutting your own hair at home is a risky undertaking, especially if you're hopeless at geometry and have no hair expertise. Some women diligently follow reliable online tutorials, while others improvise, relying on their resourcefulness. A DIY beauty enthusiast named @makristia swapped her comb for a construction laser to guide her scissors and avoid an asymmetrical layered cut.

The content creator, who's as adept with mascara as she is with a drill and equally at home in overalls or a satin dress, is more accustomed to shaping planks of wood than applying keratin treatments. However, for this little hair makeover, she brought out the big guns and raided not her bathroom drawers but her garage workbench. And it has to be said, this construction-inspired technique works wonders!

This much-used measuring tool in masonry draws a clear guideline across the experienced worker's unusually long hair. Her coworker, who has no hairdressing skills, lends a hand with the tricky part. With the back of the clippers, he trims the ends, and the result is salon- worthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine Kristiansen (@makristia)

The unusual and inexpensive trick that appeals

In the caption, the content creator, who speaks as much humor as construction jargon, justifies her work: “Salons are too expensive.” And she’s not entirely wrong. Women spend an average of €40 for a simple haircut, while men spend barely €10 at the local barber. This young woman, with her manual skills and physical profession, cleverly used her equipment. And it’s a resounding success.

While some women use a hair tie to adjust their hairstyle, this jack-of-all-trades opted for a more familiar object, one whose precision she understands. In the comments, internet users even praised this unlikely setup, comparing the young woman to Kim Possible. "This might be the most ingenious thing I've ever seen on the internet," one comment read. Even professionals in the field approve of the idea. "As a hairstylist, I approve, and we could use this," one added.

Breaking down stereotypes about women who are DIY enthusiasts

In her video, the single mother doesn't just share a hair tip; she also reinterprets her profession, relentlessly associated with men. She redefines not only her hairstyle but also the stereotypes surrounding it. These cargo pants and combat boots are her everyday clothes. Far from being a weekend DIYer or a work "assistant" who only knows how to hang wallpaper, she gets her hands dirty (or rather, her cement).

Contrary to what one might think, this tool, repurposed from its original function, isn't just an occasional accessory gathering dust in her garage. It's an instrument she always keeps with her. Because when she goes to work, she doesn't grab a designer handbag but a briefcase full of wrenches and screwdrivers. Through this display of her hair, she proves that not all women in the construction industry have boyish haircuts and "masculine" mannerisms.

If you're ever thinking about cutting your own hair, you know what to do. This tutorial, unlike anything you've ever seen on social media, is perfect for giving your hair a fresh new look.