"Honey blonde" is making a big comeback in hair salons

After cool blondes took center stage, honey blonde is back to brighten up hair. This warm shade is appealing for its natural effect, soft light, and ability to enhance your base color. It's a trend to embrace if it suits you, but ultimately, it's a personal choice.

Honey blonde, the warm shade that is captivating again

For several seasons, icy, ash, or platinum blondes dominated the desire for a hair makeover. Today, the trend is reversing: sunnier shades are regaining popularity in hair salons. Among them, "honey blonde" is emerging as one of the most requested shades right now.

Its success is part of a broader evolution in hair coloring: the desire for softer, more personalized results that are closer to natural hair color. Rather than completely transforming the hair, the aim now is to enrich it with highlights that add dimension and shine.

A luminous color with golden and amber highlights

Honey blonde is distinguished by its subtle blend of light, golden, and slightly amber tones. Unlike cool blondes, which rely on very pure shades, it retains a certain depth and gives a more enveloping effect.

This color can be adapted to suit any style. A few highlights on a dark blonde base will create a subtle sun-kissed effect, while a completely golden head of hair will offer a more noticeable change. The goal remains the same: to create a vibrant color with dimension and plenty of light.

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Why is this trend coming back now?

Current hair coloring trends favor blended effects, shine, and natural transitions. Honey blonde perfectly embodies this trend: it enhances the original color without creating a stark contrast. Achieved through balayage or fine highlights, it offers a personalized and evolving result. Roots blend more easily into the color, minimizing the line of demarcation and allowing you to space out your salon appointments. A real advantage for those who want luminous hair without excessive maintenance.

Balayage, the star technique for honey blonde

One of the great advantages of honey blonde is its versatility. This shade can suit many skin tones and natural hair colors. To achieve a natural result, balayage remains the preferred method. This technique involves lightening certain areas of the hair while preserving the depth of the base color.

When done well, it creates a blended, luminous effect that's easy to wear every day. The color evolves gradually and maintains a beautiful movement over the months. However, this technique requires real expertise: a poorly executed balayage can create overly harsh contrasts and a less harmonious effect.

Honey blonde is so popular today because it combines luminosity, a natural look, and easy maintenance. This hair trend enhances the beauty of every head of hair, while leaving each person free to adopt it… or not, according to their desires and style.