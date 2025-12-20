The Stranger Things hairstyles are no longer a secret: their creator finally reveals all.

As "Stranger Things" prepares to close its final chapter, fans are too busy following the story of the Upside Down to focus on the characters' hairstyles. However, many are praising the actors' hairdos. And of course, Steve Harrington perfectly embodies the 80s aesthetic, with his blow-dried cut and a few tousled strands.

Incredible hair transformations

If you're a die-hard "Stranger Things" fan, you're probably familiar with all the characters' profiles, the Demogorgons' weaknesses, Eleven's favorite food, and the rules of "Dungeons & Dragons." But have you noticed the characters' incredible hairstyles, disturbingly realistic? Far from being mere details, the hairstyles of the Wheelers, the Byers, and the incorrigible Steve define the series and firmly ground it in its time.

The story takes place in the 80s, the era of Walkmans, high-waisted jeans, and brightly colored clothes. Naturally, consistency from head to toe was key. So hairstylist Sarah Hindsgaul lent her expertise to the actors for a transformation that felt like a leap back in time.

You probably cringed at Will's visually jarring bowl cut and perhaps even winced at Billy's golden mullet. You likely also wanted to take a few snips at Millie Bobby Brown's wavy, fringed bob during her time in California. Yet, these cuts are works of art, the result of countless hours of work. Thin rollers and plenty of hairspray are essential backstage. In fact, the hairstylist herself shares exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses with her million followers.

250 perms done on set

The iconic hairstyles of the 80s, meticulously recreated in the series, are far from universally loved. Bringing back bad memories for some, symbols of nostalgia for others, they elicit mixed reactions. Internet users haven't hesitated to compare Eddie's haircut to a mop or Billy's to rat tails. Of course, you can do what you want with your own hair.

The real feat lies in the hold and durability of each hairstyle, especially in the heat of the action. To achieve that wavy look so typical of the decade, the hairstylist indulged in an old practice once thought to be reserved for the elderly in upscale neighborhoods: the perm. She performed no fewer than 250 of them throughout the shoot. This explains why these loose curls hold up despite intense battles with demogorgons and the palpable humidity of the Upside Down.

But also wigs that create the perfect illusion

The official hairstylist of Stranger Things, responsible for the expertly crafted, tousled looks and haircuts more realistic than the originals, also took a few liberties. In the latest season, which you're eagerly awaiting, Nancy sports a wig, softer and looser than before. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, the series' star, is also no stranger to wigs. While she agreed to shave her head for the first season, for subsequent seasons, she opts for incredibly realistic wigs.

Eddie, a rocker at heart, also sports fake hair that reflects his style: fiery, unruly, and provocative. And that's precisely the point. The hairstyles evolve along with their characters to further emphasize the message.

Despite all these silky revelations, the hairstylist maintains the suspense regarding the products used, but they are certainly more sophisticated than the “Farrah Fawcette” spray mentioned by dear Steve Harrington.