No time for a blow-dry? This trick adds volume in 5 minutes.

No time for a full blowout? This tip, spotted in a Reel by makeup artist @makeupbymelissam on Instagram, adds volume to the roots in under 5 minutes, without touching the rest of your hair. Perfect for going from evenings out to after-work drinks without spending another hour in front of the mirror.

A method designed for the "day after a blow-dry"

The idea is simple: salvage yesterday's blowout by only working on the area that has fallen flat, namely the roots on the top of the head. This leaves the already straightened or wavy lengths alone, saving precious time while preserving the original style. To achieve this, @makeupbymelissam uses a few essential products that are easy to keep on hand:

3 large diameter curlers

1 hair styling clip

1 blow-drying or styling cream

1 light setting spray.

The step-by-step volume in 5 minutes

Apply a small amount of styling cream directly to the roots at the top of the head, smoothing the hair back with your fingers or a flat brush.

Isolate a large section of hair at the front, smooth it and flatten it to the side using the brush and clip, to properly direct the movement.

At the back of the head, smooth a strand with a blow dryer (or a hair dryer with a round brush attachment), then immediately wrap it around a curler.

Repeat the operation on the central part of the skull up to the edge of the forehead, so as to create a "band" of homogeneous volume.

Spray a light mist of setting spray onto the curlers from a distance to set the style without making them stiff.

Leave on for a few minutes (the time it takes to apply makeup or get dressed), then gently remove the curlers and reposition the roots with your fingers.

The result: the roots are airy again, the top of the hair looks "awakened" and the whole thing gives the illusion of a freshly blow-dry.

Why this trick works so well

This technique focuses solely on the roots, where volume is first flattened, instead of re-brushing the entire head of hair. This avoids overheating the already styled lengths, while adding volume precisely where the eye is first drawn.

During the holiday season, when appointments pile up faster than shampoos, this targeted trick can become a handy "emergency" for those who need it: three curlers, a little product, a few minutes, and hair instantly regains volume. Of course, there's no obligation to have volume, a blow-dry, or a "polished" hairstyle for the holidays or an evening out: you can do exactly what you want with your hair, according to your mood, energy, and desires.