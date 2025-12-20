Search here...

Showing off your grey roots: the hair trend we didn't see coming

Hairdressing
Fabienne Ba.
After decades of systematically concealing gray hair, gray roots are now being embraced as a stylish and liberating choice. This natural aesthetic is gaining traction among the 40+ age group, championed by celebrities and influencers who celebrate aging without reservation.

From forced camouflage to voluntary display

Once synonymous with aging to be hidden, gray roots are now a fashion asset. Whether a sharp contrast with chestnut, blonde, or black lengths, or a gradual transition to full silver hair, this intentional grow-out creates a chic and effortless gradient effect. Sarah Jessica Parker and other pioneering stars have popularized this sophisticated, urban look.

The reasons for a meteoric rise to success

Fed up with harsh monthly hair dyes, wanting to save time and money, and rejecting chemicals, this trend responds to a desire for authenticity. It liberates people from the tyranny of eternal youth, valuing salt-and-pepper hair as a symbol of wisdom and charisma. On TikTok and Instagram, #greyroots is exploding with tutorials and positive testimonials.

Inspiring looks and stylish variations

Pure roots on long, wavy hair for a natural balayage effect, white highlights blended into ash blonde, or a striking all-grey: the possibilities are endless. Structured short cuts or loose chignons particularly highlight these elegant contrasts.

Minimal maintenance for a luminous grey

Blue or purple shampoos to neutralize yellow tones, protein-rich moisturizing masks, nourishing oils like argan or coconut: a few simple steps are all it takes to maintain silky, shiny gray hair. Avoid excessive heat and opt for air drying for a light, airy texture.

A hair-positive body movement

This grey revival defies beauty standards, celebrating the diversity of mature hair. It's part of an inclusive wave where age rhymes with avant-garde style, inviting all generations to embrace their natural evolution without judgment.

