She uses a spoon to apply her eyeliner, and the internet loves the result.

What if the perfect tool for flawless eyeliner was already in your kitchen drawer? That's certainly the theory behind beauty content creator Elizabeth (@probbeauty), who shared a simple yet effective tip on TikTok: using a spoon as a stencil to create a clean, symmetrical eyeliner look. The video was an instant hit with internet users, many of whom praised the precise and achievable results, even for those with little makeup experience.

A makeup tip

The spoon trick isn't entirely new in the beauty world on social media, but Elizabeth's (@probbeauty) demonstration has given it a new lease on life. The principle is simple: rather than drawing your line freehand, risking a shaky or asymmetrical result, you use the rounded shape of a spoon as a guide. A clever trick that transforms an everyday utensil into a true makeup tool, without any additional purchases.

The handle for the bottom line

The technique unfolds in two steps. First, the creator uses the straight, thin handle of a spoon to draw the lower line of the eyeliner. By positioning the handle in line with the eye, towards the temple, Elizabeth (@probbeauty) creates a straight, clean base that will serve as a guide for beginning the line. This first step allows her to define the angle of the future cat eye with great precision, while avoiding the hesitations of freehand drawing.

The curved edge for the top line

Next, Elizabeth (@probbeauty) flips the spoon over to use its rounded edge. Gently applied against the eyelid, this natural curve acts as a stencil to draw the upper line of the eyeliner, harmoniously following the shape of the eye. The result: a smooth, even line that curves gracefully towards the outer corner and meets the base drawn in the previous step. By combining these two techniques, you can achieve a graphic and symmetrical eyeliner in just a few seconds.

Why is this trick so appealing?

The success of this trick lies in several advantages. First, its simplicity: no need to invest in expensive accessories, a simple spoon is all you need. Second, its precision: the spoon's rounded edges provide a reliable guide, particularly useful for those who struggle to draw a straight line. Finally, its accessibility: the trick is suitable for beginners as well as experienced users, and adapts to different eye shapes. In the comments, users praise the "stunning" results and promise to try the method.

With this spoon trick, Elizabeth (@probbeauty) reminds us that beauty doesn't always require sophisticated tools to achieve beautiful results. A clever and accessible demonstration that proves that with a little ingenuity, the contents of our kitchen can sometimes come to the rescue of our makeup bag.