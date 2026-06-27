This pink milkshake-style manicure is shaping up to be the trend of the summer.

Tips & tricks
Fabienne Ba.
@meraki_nails_cardiff / Instagram

A new manicure, somewhere between soft and vibrant, is making its way onto hands this summer 2026. Dubbed "strawberry milkshake nails," it captivates with its creamy, luminous pink, inspired by the famous strawberry milkshake. This minimalist trend prioritizes simplicity over dramatic effects.

The manicure that emphasizes delicacy

After several seasons dominated by sophisticated nail art , it's time for a more minimalist style. "Strawberry milkshake nails" are distinguished by a shade halfway between pastel pink and milky white, for a sweet and delicate result. The goal? Nails with a fresh, luminous, and elegant look. An aesthetic that perfectly matches the lighthearted feel of summer.

A color that flatters all skin tones

One of the strengths of this shade is its versatility. On fair skin, it adds a touch of freshness. On tanned skin, it creates a beautiful, luminous contrast. And on darker skin tones, it reveals its full radiance thanks to its delicately creamy finish. In short, this shade can be adapted to suit your mood, whatever your complexion.

The secret? An ultra-glossy finish

What makes all the difference isn't just the color, but also the finish. "Strawberry milkshake nails" have a creamy, slightly opaque finish, enhanced with a glossy top coat that evokes the smooth, indulgent look of a real milkshake. Two thin coats of polish are usually enough to achieve this effect, provided the nails are carefully prepared by filing and moisturizing them beforehand.

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A trend that follows the return of minimalism

This manicure is part of a broader trend favoring soft, timeless colors. Butter yellow, pastel lilac, nude pink… summer palettes celebrate luminous, easy-to-wear shades, in both fashion and beauty. Unsurprisingly, social media has played a major role in popularizing this trend, which has become one of the most shared manicures of the moment.

A trend, never an obligation

If you like this manicure, feel free to adopt it… or not. Having your nails painted is by no means mandatory, in summer or any other time of year. Regardless of your gender, your habits, or the length of your nails, you don't have to conform to any pressure to display supposedly "perfect" hands or feet. A manicure is an aesthetic choice, not a necessity. Your hands and feet don't need to be transformed to be beautiful: simply do what makes you happy.

In conclusion, with its delicate milky pink and glossy finish, the "strawberry milkshake" manicure stands out as one of the sweetest trends of the summer. Easy to wear and decidedly minimalist, it will appeal to those who love understated looks. It's up to you whether you embrace it… or ignore it. After all, the best trend is the one that makes you feel good, with or without nail polish.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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