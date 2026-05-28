For dry and dull hair, a home remedy could make all the difference.

Tips & tricks
Anaëlle G.
Photo d'illustration : Magnific

Hair lacking shine, rough lengths, brittle ends… dryness is a common problem, exacerbated by daily aggressors: heat from styling tools, hard water, sun exposure, or repeated coloring. Before resorting to expensive treatments, a simple and well-documented home remedy can bring real improvement: a coconut oil mask. An accessible solution that harnesses the benefits of an ingredient already found in many kitchens.

Why hair becomes dry and dull

The hair fiber is protected by an outer layer that naturally produces oils, responsible for the hair's shine and suppleness. When this layer weakens—due to heat, chemical treatments, or a dry environment—the hair loses its moisture. It then appears dull to the touch and to the eye, and becomes more prone to breakage and split ends.

Coconut oil, a natural ally

Among homemade solutions, coconut oil stands out for its particularly effective properties. Rich in fatty acids, especially lauric acid, as well as vitamin E, it has the ability to penetrate deep into the hair fiber, whereas many treatments only act on the surface. By limiting protein loss, the main cause of dryness and breakage, it helps restore suppleness and shine to damaged lengths.

How to apply the mask

The application is simple. Just melt two tablespoons of coconut oil, then distribute it strand by strand through dry or slightly damp hair, from mid-lengths to ends. Leave it on for twenty to thirty minutes—or even overnight for a more intensive treatment—before rinsing with lukewarm water and finishing with a cool water rinse to seal in the moisture.

Economical and natural, this homemade remedy can transform the appearance of dry hair. Note, however, that coconut oil is less suitable for already oily hair: it's advisable to start with a small amount to observe your hair's reaction.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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