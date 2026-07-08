These mistakes can make sunscreen less effective

Tips & tricks
Léa Michel
Photo d'illustration : Magnific

Sunscreen is essential for enjoying the sun while protecting your skin. However, even the best product can't do its job if certain mistakes creep into your routine. Discover the best practices to maintain the effectiveness of your sun protection.

You are not applying enough of it

This is the most common mistake. A dab of cream may seem like enough, but in reality, too little significantly reduces the level of protection indicated on the bottle. To effectively protect your skin, apply a generous layer to all exposed areas . The ears, the nape of the neck, the tops of the feet, and even the lips are often forgotten, even though they deserve just as much attention as the face or arms.

You forget to reapply it during the day

Applying sunscreen just once before going out doesn't guarantee lasting protection. Between perspiration, swimming, and friction from clothing or towels, the product gradually loses its effectiveness. The best approach is to reapply it approximately every two hours, as well as after each swim or physical activity, even if your sunscreen is advertised as water-resistant.

Your sunscreen is expired

Like all cosmetic products, sunscreen has a limited shelf life. Over time, the protective filters can lose their effectiveness, especially if the tube has been stored in a warm place or forgotten at the bottom of a beach bag for several months. Before using it, make it a habit to check its expiration date and the recommended usage time after opening. If your sunscreen is from last summer, it's best to replace it to ensure optimal protection.

You think the clouds protect you

Is the sky gray? That doesn't mean your skin is safe. A large portion of ultraviolet rays penetrates clouds and continues to reach the skin, even when the sun is low in the sky. Even in the shade or on overcast days, applying sunscreen remains essential to protect your skin throughout the day.

You're relying solely on sunscreen

Sunscreen is a valuable ally, but it doesn't replace other protective measures. To fully enjoy sunny days, combine several simple habits: wear a hat, sunglasses, and protective clothing when possible, and seek out shaded areas during peak sun hours. By combining these habits with properly applied sunscreen, you'll provide your skin with more complete protection.

Sunscreen remains one of the best ways to protect your skin from UV rays, provided it's used correctly. A generous application, regular reapplication, a product in good condition, and a few additional steps are all it takes to maximize its effectiveness. This allows you to enjoy the sun with confidence while taking care of your skin day after day.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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