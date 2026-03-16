After 50, this makeup technique can enhance the radiance of the face

As we age, our skin changes, and light no longer falls on our face in quite the same way. Some people notice a slightly duller complexion and look for ways to revive their radiance. Among popular makeup techniques, the "triangle of light" method promises to create a luminous effect while remaining very natural.

The principle of the light triangle

The technique is based on a simple idea: subtly drawing light to three strategic areas of the face. Rather than layering makeup, the focus is on a few points of light placed in the right spots. The triangle of light concentrates primarily on three areas:

the brow ridges (at the level of the forehead)

the tops of the cheekbones

the chin

By applying a touch of highlighter to these areas, light is reflected more harmoniously. The result: the eyes appear more open, the cheekbones more sculpted, and the facial contours subtly redefined. The idea is not to transform the face, but simply to accentuate its natural features.

Which shade should I choose?

To achieve a subtle and flattering effect, makeup artists often advise choosing a highlighter that is slightly lighter than your skin tone.

Champagne or pale gold tones are frequently recommended, as they bring light without creating too much contrast. The goal is to capture light subtly, especially in areas where natural shadows may appear over time.

Cream textures are often appreciated for their luminous and supple finish, but powder versions can also work depending on your preferences.

How to apply this technique?

The method remains simple and quick to incorporate into a makeup routine. Start by prepping your skin with a moisturizer. A makeup primer can also help smooth the skin's surface and prolong the wear of your makeup.

Next, apply the highlighter in small touches:

On the brow bones: apply a light touch under the brow bone and then blend towards the temples. This can help to open up the eyes.

On the cheekbones: apply the product from the inner corner of the eye outwards, upwards towards the temple. This area naturally catches the light.

On the chin: a small touch in the center, or slightly to the side depending on the shape of the face, can bring balance to the whole.

To finish, a very light translucent powder can be applied only to these areas to fix the product without losing the luminous effect.

Why is this tip so appealing after age 50?

Over time, some people notice that heavy-coverage foundations can weigh down their makeup or accentuate skin textures. The triangle of light technique offers a different approach. Rather than aiming for complete coverage, it focuses on radiance and highlighting the face's natural contours. This type of light makeup can create an impression of luminosity without a "mask-like" effect.

On social media, many people over 50 explain that they appreciate this tip precisely because it's quick and easy. Some complete the look with a slightly pinkish cream blush on their cheeks and a satiny beige lipstick to enhance the healthy glow.

A tip, not an obligation

It is important to remember one essential point: makeup remains a personal choice. This technique may appeal to those who enjoy wearing makeup and want to brighten their complexion. However, it should in no way be seen as a rule to follow after age 50. There is no obligation to wear makeup or to try to illuminate one's face at a certain age.

Many people feel perfectly comfortable with their natural skin, and that's just as valid. Beauty doesn't depend on a brush or highlighter. You're already beautiful just the way you are, with or without makeup.

Ultimately, the best rule remains the same at any age: do what makes you feel good in your own skin and in your body.