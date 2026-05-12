Common mistakes that unknowingly worsen dry lips

Tightness, dry skin, and discomfort: dry lips are one of those minor everyday annoyances that many people experience, especially when the weather turns cold or dry. Some quick fixes designed to relieve the sensation can actually worsen the situation. Dermatologists remind us that simple adjustments are often all it takes to restore soft, comfortable lips.

Licking your lips: a deceptive reflex

It's probably the most automatic gesture. When lips become dry, moistening them with your tongue seems to provide immediate relief. In reality, this effect is very short-lived. According to the American Academy of Dermatology , saliva evaporates quickly, taking the lips' natural moisture with it. The result: they become even drier than before, prompting you to repeat the action. A vicious cycle begins without you even realizing it.

The same logic applies to biting or picking at dry skin. This reflex weakens the skin barrier, slows down repair, and can make the area more sensitive. In these situations, having a moisturizing balm on hand allows you to replace this instinctive gesture with a truly soothing treatment.

A poorly chosen balm can worsen dryness

Not all lip balms are created equal. Some give a cooling or tingling sensation that can be misleading: this feeling isn't necessarily a sign of effectiveness. The Cleveland Clinic reminds us that several very common ingredients can irritate or further dry out already fragile lips. This is particularly true of menthol, camphor, eucalyptus, and synthetic fragrances.

Conversely, dermatologists recommend gentler, more protective formulas, based on shea butter, for example. This acts as a moisturizing shield, limiting water loss and promoting skin repair.

Forgetting the sun: a common mistake

Even when temperatures drop, lips remain exposed to UV rays. Because their skin is particularly thin and lacks sebaceous glands, it has no natural protection. Experts therefore recommend using a balm with an SPF of at least 30, both in summer and winter. This discreet step not only limits dryness but also helps prevent premature aging of this sensitive area. Taking care of your lips also means thinking about protecting them daily, even when the sun seems to be absent (at least on the surface).

Beware of lipsticks that are too drying.

Matte textures are appealing for their staying power and elegance, but they can accentuate the feeling of dryness. Their formula, often less rich in moisturizing agents, can accentuate already fragile lips. This doesn't mean they should be avoided completely, but rather used sparingly. Applying a moisturizing base beforehand or alternating with more nourishing textures helps maintain comfort while still allowing you to indulge.

Simple steps for more comfortable lips

A few daily habits can really improve the condition of the lips.

Drinking enough water helps maintain good overall hydration.

Using a humidifier in the bedroom can also limit the effects of dry air, especially in winter.

Avoiding handling irritating objects with the lips, such as pens or jewelry, can also prevent microaggressions.

Finally, applying a nourishing balm before bed allows you to take advantage of the skin's natural nighttime regeneration process.

In most cases, lips regain their suppleness within 2 to 3 weeks once these mistakes are corrected and proper care is adopted. If dryness persists, it may be helpful to consult a doctor, as it can sometimes indicate a more specific underlying cause.

Ultimately, taking care of your lips doesn't require a complex routine or sophisticated products. It's mainly about understanding their needs and adopting gentler habits. With a few simple adjustments, you can provide them with comfort, suppleness, and well-being every day.