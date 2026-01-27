Halo eyes: the makeup technique to enhance the eyelids

Makeup is first and foremost a playground, a space for expression and enjoyment. Regardless of your age, features, or current mood, you have the right to experiment, be daring, and have fun. The "halo eyes" technique is no exception: it's not aimed at a specific age group, but at anyone who wants to brighten their eyes and add definition.

What is "halo eyes"?

The "halo eye" technique relies on a play of light and contrast. The idea is to apply darker shades to the inner and outer corners of the eye, then illuminate the center of the eyelid with a lighter, brighter color. This placement naturally draws the eye towards the middle of the eye, creating a visual effect of openness and depth.

This technique works on all eye shapes, styles, and preferences: from very natural makeup to a more sophisticated look, anything is possible. The key is to adapt the textures and colors to what you like to wear, not to what others tell you to do.

How to easily create "halo eyes"?

It all starts with a base. A thin layer of primer or well-blended concealer prepares the eyelid and ensures better makeup hold. It also provides a smooth surface, ideal for creating gradients. Next, apply a soft transition shade to the crease of the eyelid. A taupe, a warm beige, or a rosy brown, for example, are perfect for defining the eyes without weighing them down. This step acts as a base for the rest of the makeup and makes blending easier. Next comes the moment to apply a more intense color to the inner and outer corners of the eye. The trick is to gently tap the product, creating a sort of parenthesis around the center of the eyelid, without getting too close to the inner corner to maintain a light touch. In the center of the eyelid, apply a lighter, more luminous shade: champagne, soft gold, satin beige, or even a light pink, depending on your mood. This central touch captures the light and creates that flattering "halo" effect. Finally, all transitions are carefully blended to achieve a seamless, airy, and harmonious effect. No sharp lines, no harsh demarcations: the secret to "halo eyes" lies in softness.

A technique, not an obligation

The "halo eye" look is neither a rule, nor a universal solution, nor a response limited to a specific age. It's simply one technique among many, to be used if it inspires you, and set aside if it doesn't suit you. You are free to wear glitter, matte finishes, bright colors, intense black, or a very light nude, whether you are 20, 40, 60, or older.

Beauty has no age, no limits, and no fixed standards. It's built every day according to your mood, your personality, and your desire to feel good in your own skin. The "halo eye" is a lovely tool for playing with light and your gaze, but your greatest asset remains, of course, your confidence.

In short, contrary to popular belief, there are no strict rules dictating how to do your makeup after 50. Wrinkles, creases, or even more supple eyelids are neither flaws to correct nor limitations to respect, simply natural characteristics of your face. This technique adds depth to your gaze; it's up to you to adopt it or forget it, because the only rule that truly matters in makeup is to enjoy yourself.