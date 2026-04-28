Giving a luxury beauty gift set remains a sure bet, whatever the occasion. Christmas, birthdays, Valentine's Day or Mother's Day: these carefully curated sets impress with their generosity and prestige.

Each year, major brands group their best products into premium gift sets , often at prices lower than buying them separately.

Makeup, facial care or captivating perfumes: here is our selection of the most beautiful gift sets.

Why give a luxury beauty gift set to a woman?

A premium beauty gift set combines several advantages that few other gifts offer.

It combines complementary products from the same brand, designed to work together, from skincare to fragrance.

The result: the person who receives it discovers a coherent routine, sometimes even a complete beauty ritual.

The financial aspect also works in its favor. Some gift sets offer their contents at half the usual price , representing a rare opportunity to access premium packages.

Ingredients such as peptides, hyaluronic acid, and precious oils thus become more accessible.

Packaging is a dimension in its own right. Vanity case with mirror, recycled fabric case, dazzling gradient case: each gift box tells a visual story even before it is opened.

Limited editions add a collector's dimension that enhances the emotion of the moment.

This gift idea suits all tastes. Whether she's passionate about makeup, a fan of anti-aging skincare, or a lover of sensual and addictive fragrances, every woman will find a gift set that reflects her personality.

The prestige associated with major luxury brands transforms the gesture into a true declaration of attention and elegance.

The best luxury makeup gift sets

Spectacular cases to enhance the eyes and lips

The Pillow Talk Dreams Come True Gift Set (€390) stands out as a centerpiece. It brings together 14 full-size products in a vanity case with a mirror, including the brand's iconic lipstick and several new releases.

A gift that is as much visual as it is sensory, designed to impress.

For a mid-range budget, the Blockbuster Box Set (€180) offers six full-size products presented in a 100% recycled fabric case.

The mascara and gel eyeliner duo also appeals to lovers of intense looks: The Eye Edit Set (€69.75) brings together a full-size eye trio including a waterproof gel eyeliner in Obsidian, a shimmering eyeshadow and a volumizing mascara.

Gift sets at affordable prices to suit all tastes

The Le look Interdit gift set (€45) is appealing because of its bold packaging: a miniature of the Givenchy mansion.

An architectural detail that speaks volumes about the care taken with the presentation.

More affordable but just as well-made, the makeup set including mascara and eyeliner (€40.99) or the eye and lip set including mascara, makeup remover and pencil (approximately €32.89) appeal because of their practicality.

The set featuring the iconic mascara (€39.90) also includes a two-step makeup remover and a mini kohl pencil. For a bronzed glow and a glossy finish, the blushes and highlighters in The Summer Skin Set (€112.12) offer a luminous and versatile palette.

Don't miss these luxury skincare and perfume gift sets.

Exceptional anti-aging treatments and facial rituals

The Day and Night Duo Set (€365) combines two anti-aging creams incorporating Miracle Broth and MRA-3, a retinol alternative made with marine ingredients and no irritating effects. Ideal for deeply nourishing and rejuvenating the skin.

To refresh and firm, the skincare set (€249) presented in a limited edition circus-themed kit offers two high-performance products promising brighter skin, reduced wrinkles and restored radiance.

The eye contour kit (€265) enriched with TFC8, an exclusive blend of vitamins, lipids and peptides, effectively complements this facial care selection.

The complete routine in luxury, travel and mini sizes (€142.50) includes cleanser, hyaluronic serum, face cream and radiance drops.

The natural and cinematic box set (€110), packaged in recycled materials, brings an eco-responsible touch to this selection.

Enchanting fragrances: perfume gift sets

Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Gift Set (€125.99): floral eau de parfum built around white gardenia, jasmine grandiflorum absolute, pear blossom and a brown sugar trail.

(€125.99): floral eau de parfum built around white gardenia, jasmine grandiflorum absolute, pear blossom and a brown sugar trail. Sì Eau de Parfum Gift Set (€129): a case with a gradient of red and silver, sensual and elegant for the holidays.

(€129): a case with a gradient of red and silver, sensual and elegant for the holidays. Kayali Freedom Miniature Set (€105): four miniatures based on musk, available in rose and ylang-ylang, mandarin and bergamot, matcha and warm vanilla, or cinnamon and cedarwood.

The major beauty brands and must-haves for premium gift sets

For over 30 years, Nuxe has embodied natural, effective and sensory beauty.

Its gift sets include face, body, and hair care products, scrubs, masks, day and night creams, as well as perfumes.

The flagship product remains Huile Prodigieuse , available in Neroli and Floral versions, which nourishes and enhances both skin and hair. Nuxe also offers gift cards redeemable at beauty salons or Nuxe Spas.

Meanwhile, major retailers distribute gift sets from the houses of Dior, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Estée Lauder and Shiseido.

Specialized platforms provide access to niche brands such as Augustinus Bader, Westman Atelier, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Aesop or Hourglass.

Bastille Parfums offers a range of natural perfumes with strong personalities: joyful like Rayon Vert or Un Deux Trois Soleil , sensual like Paradis Nuit or Pleine Lune , addictive like Demain Promis , vibrant like Hors-Piste , or even fiery like 14 Juillet .

offers a range of natural perfumes with strong personalities: joyful like or , sensual like or , addictive like , vibrant like , or even fiery like . Mon Corner B offers €100 and €200 organic cosmetic e-gift cards, as well as a limited edition Organic Beauty Advent Calendar.

Regardless of budget or profile, a luxury beauty set represents an exceptional gift, combining quality ingredients, sensorial textures and the prestige of major brands.