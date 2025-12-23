Search here...

After the "clean girl" look in 2025, this makeup trend could shine in 2026.

Léa Michel
For several seasons, beauty was summed up in one word: "clean." Glowing complexions, nude lips, and meticulously groomed eyebrows dominated the trends (clean girl). In 2026, the tide turns. This understated aesthetic gives way to a confident return of visible, expressive, and bold makeup. Chic minimalism yields to a renewed desire for creativity.

The "makeup-makeup": a new energy

This transition doesn't reject the quest for naturalness, but redefines it. The "makeup-makeup" trend retains the lightness of so-called invisible makeup, while reintroducing structure and intensity. Eyeliner is making a comeback, eyeshadows are becoming deeper, and contouring is returning in more subtle versions. The goal: to reveal personality rather than conceal features.

Daring colours and textures

Neutral shades are giving way to warm browns, smoky grays, and metallic shimmers. Lipstick is regaining its former pigmentation, a symbol of confidence and boldness. Makeup artists are once again celebrating texture: iridescent, matte, creamy—anything goes. This aesthetic freedom transforms makeup into a canvas for emotional expression.

Ultimately, this movement reflects a shift in attitudes. After glorifying "natural perfection" (the "clean girl" trend), 2026 aims to celebrate individuality. The idea is no longer to resemble an ideal, but to honor one's own style. Between authenticity, imagination, and a renewed enjoyment of makeup, 2026 marks the rebirth of a more embodied, vibrant, and confidently assertive beauty.

