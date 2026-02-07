The "Slavic Face" trend: what it reveals about current beauty standards

High cheekbones, an all-consuming yet menacing gaze, a perfectly groomed but unapproachable face. Everyone wants to emulate Slavic girls and appropriate these physical traits bestowed upon them at birth. After adoring the porcelain complexion of Korean women, internet users are now captivated by this unassailable and dominant Eastern aesthetic. They effortlessly imitate what Slavic women do.

The “Slavic Face”, the new aesthetic code name

In general, fantasizing about one's origins is strongly condemned, but in the beauty world, it's a habit, even a trend. A while back, the general public was shaping their eyes into almond shapes with underlined eyeliner to resemble Korean idols and adopting the Brownie Glazed lip look, following Hailey Bieber's lead and adopting the almost "patented" beauty techniques of Black and South American women.

Today, beauty addicts are setting up shop in Eastern Europe, emulating the coquettish looks of Slavic women. They're trying to replicate what women in fur hats and thick fur coats achieve naturally and without exaggeration: the famous "fatal gaze," the one that pierces from within and gives the impression of having triggers for eyes.

On social media, the “slavic face,” as commonplace as the sour expression of Parisian women, has gone viral. Everyone is joining in this mimicry. Closed face, sucked cheeks, intimidating gaze sculpted without frowning, clenched jaw… This marble mask, similar to that of Fashion Week models, is establishing itself as a new standard of collective beauty.

Wanting what genetics has not given us

Cheeks rosy from the freezing temperatures, lips tinted without a trace of cosmetics, a face lifted by genetics. Girls born outside Slavic lands adopt these features with the help of powder, cream, and serum. They envy the magnetic aura of Slavic girls, and the women themselves don't intentionally try to be so captivating.

Moreover, if they rarely smile, it's not out of concern for wrinkles or to conform to that tough KGB mafia image, but out of respect for the culture. While in some countries a smile is a social tool, even a catalyst for connection, in Eastern European countries it doesn't carry the same warm connotation. " Laughter without reason is a sign of foolishness, " goes a Russian proverb. Slavic girls don't conform to a standard, but rather to a custom. And those who try the "Slavic Face" are submitting to a physical dictate.

It's always the same old battle with our reflections. Those with curly hair dream of straight hair, and vice versa. Those with almond-shaped eyes try to make them look more "European," and European women themselves stretch their eyelids with eyeliner. This chronic dissatisfaction seems to be a typically female symptom. And trends like "Slavic Face" don't encourage acceptance but rather comparison and self-criticism.

A globalized ideal… but very uniform

Even though the trend claims a geographical origin, it is primarily part of a globalized ideal. Filters, makeup techniques , cosmetic surgery, and injections have gradually created an “international” face: high cheekbones, full lips, a thin nose, and smooth skin.

The "Slavic Face" is therefore less a cultural reality than an aesthetic projection. It shows how similar standards are from one country to another. Behind the apparent diversity of trends, we often find the same criteria, simply rebranded with a new name. The "Slavic Face" has been diverted from its original meaning to become yet another injunction. As if we didn't have enough of those already.

Blackface is considered pure racism, but adorning oneself with vermilion lipstick, fur-lined boots, a matryoshka-style headscarf, and dressing up as a Slavic girl to the point of caricature is perfectly tolerated. However, the "Slavic Face," as striking as it may be, is a sign of belonging, not a trend. Let's remember: beauty has a thousand faces and doesn't fit any mold.