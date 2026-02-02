Say goodbye to blush: this little Moroccan accessory instantly brightens the complexion

To add color to your cheekbones and warm up your complexion, you probably use those famous blushes. But you'll soon be putting away your compacts! A simple terracotta container can accomplish this charming task and replace traditional blush. This unassuming accessory, which fits in the palm of your hand, is all you need to brighten up your makeup.

A terracotta container with cosmetic properties

It's an accessory that could easily be mistaken for a decorative object or a piece of tableware. Yet, it definitely belongs in toiletry bags and on bathroom shelves. It looks like a miniature tagine plate, but it rivals the highest-performing and best-rated blushes on the cosmetics market. Its name? Aker fassi. Its power? With a simple flick of the fingers, it restores color to the complexion and enhances makeup.

A coveted item among online beauty enthusiasts, this small container is the new centerpiece of beauty 2.0. In videos that have gone viral, the Aker Fassi reveals the full extent of its capabilities. After a few spritzes, this tool unveils a vermilion hue that would make even the biggest brands in the industry blush. Yet, it's not a recent invention.

Aker Fassi is a traditional Moroccan cosmetic powder, used for centuries in beauty rituals. Its name comes from “aker,” meaning pigment, and “Fassi,” from Fez, a historic Moroccan city renowned for its artisans. This product is 100% natural and handcrafted, made from sun-dried poppy petals and finely ground pomegranate peel.

The promise of makeup full of vitality

The videos speak for themselves and don't even need subtitles. The content creators who try this little beauty exercise are all amazed by the results. They even have to go over the same area several times to blend the color, it's so vibrant. Aker Fassi provides a healthy glow without synthetic products. And it's not just for highlighting cheekbones and giving that "just back from the beach" look.

Some also use it as eyeshadow or to adorn their lips. Depending on the amount applied to the finger, the effect is more or less intense. Aker Fassi allows you to explore all shades of red on the same surface. In Morocco, a land of traditions and expertise, women don't only use henna to enhance their appearance.

The secrets to incorporating this accessory into your routine

Sold in souks amidst leather bags and oriental-style mirrors, rather than under artificial neon lights alongside loose powder and other complexion enhancers, Aker Fassi has the advantage of being versatile. It's not limited to just one part of your face; it transcends the boundaries of the cheeks to enhance the eyelids with a delicate smoky eye and subtly prime the lips. It's up to you to control the amount and blend it during application.

Another option: you can also use it in your skincare routine. Take a small amount and mix it with rosewater, honey, or yogurt for a regenerating and soothing mask. If you want a new look and want to try out the current vibrant hair trend, you can also mix it with henna and leave it on your scalp. Provided, of course, that the at-home coloring is done correctly. A word of caution before adopting this beauty trick: test the product on a small area of your skin to see how it reacts.

While the clean girl era seems to be over, it's high time to spice up your makeup and add color where there's only been nude. Aker Fassi is the best ally for your creativity.