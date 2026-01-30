Search here...

Gwyneth Paltrow elegantly revives this vintage manicure

Makeup
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : cottonbro studio/Pexels

With a refined half-moon manicure, American actress Gwyneth Paltrow revives an iconic trend from the 1930s. This retro style proves that classics still have their place in modern beauty routines.

A retro look that transcends decades

Recently spotted sporting a perfectly executed half-moon manicure, Gwyneth Paltrow offers an elegant nod to vintage chic. This technique involves leaving the lunula, the small, light-colored crescent at the base of the nail, exposed, while the rest is covered in polish. The result: a subtle contrast and an immediate impression of timeless elegance.

In the 1930s, Hollywood icons like the German-born American actress and singer Marlene Dietrich and the American actress Jean Harlow had already adopted this manicure for its understated sophistication. Today, it's making a comeback with renewed energy, driven by a growing desire for authentic and distinctive beauty. Your hands thus become a true style accessory, just like a piece of jewelry or a well-chosen outfit.

Why the half-moon manicure is making a comeback

In an era where minimalist beauty and clean lines are highly prized, the half-moon manicure ticks all the boxes: it's graphic, elegant, and structured. It highlights the natural shape of the nail, enhances the hands, and conveys an impression of meticulous care down to the smallest detail.

Another major advantage is its great adaptability. It comes in nude, ivory, or pink shades for a soft and natural look, as well as in more intense colors like deep red, burgundy, chocolate brown, or even black for a bolder style. This manicure is particularly flattering for short nails, making them look elegant and perfectly shaped.

How to do a half-moon manicure at home

Good news: this style is perfectly achievable at home, with a little precision and patience.

  1. Prepare your nails: Start by filing your nails to give them a rounded or slightly oval shape, ideal for this style. Gently push back your cuticles, clean the nail surface, and apply a protective base coat.
  2. To draw the lunula: use adhesive guides, as for a French manicure, placed at the base of the nail. Or draw the half-moon freehand using a fine brush or a dotting tool.
  3. Applying the color: choose a shade that contrasts harmoniously with the lunula. Apply a first thin coat, let it dry, then add a second coat for a uniform and intense finish.
  4. Remove and correct: Remove the guides before the polish is completely dry to avoid snagging. Correct any smudges with a fine brush dipped in nail polish remover.
  5. Finish with a top coat: complete with a layer of top coat to add shine and prolong wear.

Modernize this classic with creativity

For a more contemporary look, you can play with colors and textures: leave the lunula natural, paint it in a contrasting shade, or even opt for matte, metallic, or glossy finishes. A nude lunula with a deep red nail, or a silver lunula paired with intense black, adds a modern touch to this vintage style.

In short, the half-moon manicure, brought back into the spotlight by Gwyneth Paltrow, proves that vintage trends can be perfectly integrated into a modern beauty routine. Elegant and flattering, it celebrates the beauty of the hands with subtlety and confidence. Your hands become a true reflection of your natural elegance, proving that beauty, like fashion, knows how to reinvent itself beautifully without ever losing its essence.

