Recently ill: should I throw away all my makeup?

You've just recovered from a nasty flu or a debilitating infection and you're going back to your beauty routine as if nothing happened. Yet you may have left germs on the tip of your lipstick or the brush of your mascara. Is this a myth of anxious hygiene or a reality? An expert weighs in.

Throwing away your makeup after an illness: excessive?

In the depths of winter, viruses and bacteria proliferate. You may have recently experienced this yourself. Yet, when you fall ill, your first instinct isn't necessarily to throw away your makeup. Why? Because you feel like you're throwing money away and wasting product.

Let's face it, throwing away a barely used Urban Decay palette or a newly opened, scratched lipstick is incredibly heartbreaking. So much so that you might even keep your used makeup beyond its expiration date. You already sand down your eyeshadows to the very last bit and sharpen your kohl pencils until they're sore you can barely hold them, so you're not about to sacrifice your makeup just for a simple passing cold.

And you're wrong. "Makeup products applied directly to the skin can harbor germs. Their lifespan depends on the microorganism, but you have to assume they can persist as long as you own the product," explains cosmetic chemist Perry Romanowski in Today magazine. In other words, when a product comes into direct contact with your skin, it picks up dirt and becomes, in a way, the equivalent of patient zero. Preservatives, even if they are often criticized, allow you to "sterilize" your products for the long term and avoid this vicious cycle.

When should you really throw away your makeup?

I'm sorry to say, but you'll almost certainly have to part ways with your tinted lip balms, especially if they have an applicator. They're the most "contagious" beauty products in your makeup bag. And as the experts remind us, "prevention is better than cure, time and time again." These products, which you brandish like a beauty weapon, are breeding grounds for microbes, and these dormant bacteria are likely to reactivate with saliva.

"If you've just had a cold, I wouldn't throw away all your makeup, but I would advise you to replace or put aside the lip products you used while you were sick," advises Dr. David Lortscher, a board-certified dermatologist, speaking to Today.

On the other hand, products that are applied with the palm of your hand before touching your face are less risky. This is particularly true of pump-type foundations and cream blushes in pots. Experts also point out that your immune system is supposed to do its job and prevent a relapse, unless you are immunocompromised.

The specific case of eye diseases

There's no room for negotiation here. If you have a stye or conjunctivitis, it's best to say goodbye to your essential eye care products. Otherwise, the medical scenario will repeat itself endlessly, and eye drops will become a daily occurrence. You don't want that. These viruses that blur your vision for a while are very resistant, and unlike others, they don't die from contact with objects.

So, if you coat your lashes with a contaminated mascara brush, your eyes won't forgive you, and the eye ordeal you just escaped will begin all over again. Therefore, do a little makeup detox to preserve your precious sense of sight, and refresh your makeup bag if you have any doubts. Liquid eyeliner, powder or cream eyeshadow, mascara, pencil… Yes, you'll have to commit this crime and throw it all away. And of course, you'll need to sterilize all your brushes (you know, the ones you haven't washed since you bought them). How? With antibacterial soap, and repeat the process once a week.

A few reminders of hygiene rules for healthy makeup

Experts are taking this opportunity to remind us of some good cosmetic practices. First, never lend your makeup (not even to your best friend who's begging you with her Puss in Boots face). Another recommendation for products in jars: use a clean spatula to apply them, not your fingers. Optional but not insignificant: write the date you first used your makeup on a label to ensure you adhere to the expiration date indicated on the small symbol.

Throwing away your makeup after being sick isn't something for an "obsessive maniac" but a preventative measure. Hence the benefit of stripping your face of some of the product. You might find it easier to embrace the "no makeup" look after reading this article.