Search here...

Do you have green eyes? This makeup style could make your gaze mesmerizing.

Makeup
Léa Michel
@michaelaberd/TikTok

TikTok content creator @michaelaberd reveals the perfect makeup look to enhance green eyes: the "espresso look." This monochrome style in warm coffee brown tones highlights the eyes with a natural and hypnotic intensity. Perfect for autumn, it combines depth and elegance without excessive effort.

Espresso tones are the ideal base for green eyes.

Espresso shades—those rich, matte browns inspired by coffee—create a flattering contrast with green eyes, making them pop like emeralds. @michaelaberd emphasizes their versatility for a subtle and sophisticated smoky effect. Apply them as a base on the lid and crease for instant depth.

Long wing eyeliner and bronzy eyeshadow

Draw a black eyeliner with an elongated wing that wraps around the eye, creating a captivating "mermaid" effect. Then blend with a bronzy eyeshadow to soften the edges and add warmth. This duo intensifies the green of the irises while giving the eyes a three-dimensional look.

Sunkissed blush for overall harmony

Finish with a bronzy, sunkissed blush, applied high on the cheekbones for a bronzed and luminous complexion. This finish unifies the face in the espresso palette, connecting eyes and cheeks for a cohesive and radiant look. The result: a fresh, mesmerizing face, ready in minutes.

@michaelaberd Green eyes makeup ☕️ Eyes: @maccosmetics Costariche eyepencil @Fenty Beauty brown eyeliner @Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft glam pallete @Sweed Beauty mascara Face: @Hourglass Cosmetics ambient pallete Lips: @Anastasia Beverly Hills Auburn @Charlotte Tilbury Lip cheat #greeneyesmakeup #espressomakeup ♬ original sound - michaelaberd

The espresso look transforms green eyes into a magnetic asset, proving that well-balanced warm tones are all you need for maximum impact. Accessible to all, this autumn trend invites experimentation for an unforgettable look. Try it for your next outing and let your natural beauty shine.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Disney's magic mirror is finally here: it's coming to our bathrooms

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Disney's magic mirror is finally here: it's coming to our bathrooms

We all remember that scene in "Snow White" where the stepmother asks her mirror , "Who is the...

The secret trick of drag queens for a captivating gaze

Known for their opulent makeup and exaggerated features, drag queens are rarely used as examples for beauty looks....

Thin eyebrows: the 2000s trend resurfaces and sparks a huge debate

Beauty is a never-ending cycle. While in recent years, eyebrows were all the rage—thick, bushy, and bold—as we...

Say goodbye to the tanned complexion, this new makeup trend is causing a sensation

The new "Cold Girl" makeup wave is sweeping social media, replacing warm complexions with cool, rosy, and frosty...

The "Red Nails Theory": empowerment or stereotype? This TikTok trend is dividing internet users

If you have a job interview coming up to negotiate a raise or a romantic date, ask your...

Manicure: the color that will dethrone red this winter

This winter, the traditional dominance of red in manicures could well be challenged by the rise of the...

© 2025 The Body Optimist