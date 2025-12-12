Do you have green eyes? This makeup style could make your gaze mesmerizing.

TikTok content creator @michaelaberd reveals the perfect makeup look to enhance green eyes: the "espresso look." This monochrome style in warm coffee brown tones highlights the eyes with a natural and hypnotic intensity. Perfect for autumn, it combines depth and elegance without excessive effort.

Espresso tones are the ideal base for green eyes.

Espresso shades—those rich, matte browns inspired by coffee—create a flattering contrast with green eyes, making them pop like emeralds. @michaelaberd emphasizes their versatility for a subtle and sophisticated smoky effect. Apply them as a base on the lid and crease for instant depth.

Long wing eyeliner and bronzy eyeshadow

Draw a black eyeliner with an elongated wing that wraps around the eye, creating a captivating "mermaid" effect. Then blend with a bronzy eyeshadow to soften the edges and add warmth. This duo intensifies the green of the irises while giving the eyes a three-dimensional look.

Sunkissed blush for overall harmony

Finish with a bronzy, sunkissed blush, applied high on the cheekbones for a bronzed and luminous complexion. This finish unifies the face in the espresso palette, connecting eyes and cheeks for a cohesive and radiant look. The result: a fresh, mesmerizing face, ready in minutes.

The espresso look transforms green eyes into a magnetic asset, proving that well-balanced warm tones are all you need for maximum impact. Accessible to all, this autumn trend invites experimentation for an unforgettable look. Try it for your next outing and let your natural beauty shine.