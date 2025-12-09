Disney's magic mirror is finally here: it's coming to our bathrooms

We all remember that scene in "Snow White" where the stepmother asks her mirror , "Who is the fairest of them all?" This fairytale accessory has become a reality, thanks to the magic of technology. Of course, there's no frightening face here, revealing the misfortunes of our reflection, but rather an artificial intelligence that analyzes our skin's condition and assesses the effectiveness of our skincare routine.

A promising beauty innovation

It's a small revolution in our bathrooms. The smart mirror is the latest beauty marvel. And the good news is: it's far more sophisticated than Snow White's talking mirror. This one doesn't bruise our egos; it illuminates our routine, quite literally. Some models tell the time, project LEDs worthy of a film set, and announce the day's weather. Then there are others that scan our skin and provide a precise report.

In the age of voice assistants, autonomous vacuums, and home robots, this innovation is a no-brainer. It's the logical next step after LED masks and augmented reality makeup, the latest in a long line of cutting-edge products. The new holy grail for connected beauty addicts, this mirror is the guardian of our appearance, the conductor of our morning routine, and a source of expert advice. Its name? Hi-Mirror. Its role? To inspect us from every angle and provide personalized skincare prescriptions. It gives us a skin diagnosis at home and helps us read between the lines of our own face.

The features of this magic mirror

This mirror, which looks like it came straight out of science fiction, detects pores , roughness, dark spots, redness , and different types of blemishes . It can even assess the quality of our complexion in real time. All based on a percentage: the higher the percentage, the healthier our skin. With a single click, it provides a detailed report of our skin type and guides us in our skincare choices.

This mirror detects signs invisible to the naked eye and provides "objective feedback." It debunks some common misconceptions about our skin and gently gives us a makeover with helpful advice. We can also scan the barcodes of our beauty essentials to see if they're compatible with our skin or if we need to rethink our makeup bag. This mirror is like our personal image coach. "It's quite ingenious; the mirror analyzes your skin every time you connect it and detects the slightest changes," admits journalist Jacqueline Kilikita, who reviewed it in Refinery 29 .

And this mirror hasn't shown the full extent of its talent: it adjusts the light according to the time of day for flawless makeup. This saves us from the orange complexion of Donald Trump and overly heavy eye makeup.

An aid, not an alternative to dermatologists.

Far from being a cumbersome gadget, this futuristic mirror is a valuable tool. It allows you to pamper your skin mindfully and select truly suitable products. In her review, the journalist also praises the device's privacy. "I appreciate that there's a button to trigger the shutter; I don't need to resort to the paranoid (but perfectly justified) solution of covering the camera with Blu Tack for fear of being spied on," she explains in her article.

However, even though this smart mirror is full of good intentions and refines our daily beauty routines, it also has its limitations. It should not replace a thorough dermatological examination. This mirror, however sophisticated, can exaggerate minor details or, conversely, overlook more serious problems. Hence the importance of consulting a qualified specialist when in doubt.

For the tidy sum of 250 euros, you can treat yourself to a utopian mirror that speaks to your reflection and enhances your natural charm. A wonderful investment for the holiday season.