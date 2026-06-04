Where to store your sunscreen at home? A doctor's simple advice

Throughout the summer season, sunscreen travels as much as you do. It spends hours in the car trunk, practically a sauna, and lies on the hot sand while you swim. When it's not in your beach bag, you probably leave it somewhere in the house, in plain sight. Yet, where you store it can affect its effectiveness.

Where you store your sunscreen matters

Sunscreen accompanies you on all your summer adventures, from your garden lounger to the rocks overlooking the sea, and even the tablecloths for your al fresco meals. Sometimes, you might leave it on the back seat of your car, which has become a veritable sauna, or, in your eagerness to jump into the water, you carelessly toss it onto your towel, and its container quickly begins to boil. Even though this protective nectar is designed to withstand scorching days and the summer heat, it's best not to push your luck.

And when you're not out and about, you tend to store it somewhat haphazardly around the house, without really giving it much thought. Perhaps your sunscreen sits alongside the other essentials in your medicine cabinet, or maybe it's resting on the bathroom counter, between your moisturizer and your toothbrush. However, this seemingly logical placement isn't the most suitable, according to a British doctor who runs a cosmetic surgery practice.

While it's recommended to store perfumes away from light to preserve their scent and prevent them from going off, it's a little different for sunscreen. The bathroom is a humid environment due to shower steam. The humidity level in this room would alarm building professionals. "This means the product might no longer effectively protect against skin damage," they warn in the Daily Mail.

A doctor's recommendations for storing it properly

According to the expert, if you store your sunscreen in your bathroom in daylight, it will be less effective and won't be able to properly protect your skin. In other words, your sunscreen application sessions may be ineffective. For your sunscreen to act as a skin shield, it's best to store it in a cool, dry place, away from heat and direct sunlight.

Dr. Isabelle Gallay, a dermatologist who spoke with Doctissimo , has a less definitive opinion on the subject. She qualifies her colleague's remarks and points out that sunscreens are, by nature, designed to withstand sweltering afternoons at the beach, excursions in desert-like climates, and sunbathing without a parasol. "For me, there's really no problem keeping your sunscreen in the bathroom. These are products designed to resist heat and to be taken outdoors!" she explains. However, this doesn't mean you shouldn't follow a few good practices, such as putting the tube in a bag in the shade or even placing it in a cooler.

The other rules of good practice, too often minimized

The dermatologist, for her part, emphasizes the importance of checking the expiration date on sunscreen. According to her, it's best to renew your sunscreen every season, even if last year's tube is still half full. "An opened tube or spray has been exposed to oxygen, light, and heat, which degrades the protective molecules. So it's not a good idea. At best, the cream will have lost its effectiveness; at worst, it can even become toxic," she explained. To remember the date you first opened it, feel free to write it on the packaging with a marker.

Beyond proper storage, the dermatologist also reminds us of a crucial and often overlooked rule: the amount applied. Many people use their sunscreen like a precious serum, applying a few symbolic dabs to their face or shoulders. However, an SPF 50 sunscreen applied sparingly no longer provides the true protection it deserves. To achieve the level of protection advertised on the packaging, you must be generous with the amount and evenly cover all exposed areas, including those we often forget.

Another essential step: reapplying sunscreen. Carefully slathering it on at 9 a.m. before leaving home doesn't guarantee protection until sunset. Between perspiration, swimming, towel rubbing, and hours spent outdoors, the sunscreen's effectiveness diminishes. Experts generally recommend reapplying every two hours, and after each swim, even with a so-called "water-resistant" formula.

Sunscreen is a valuable ally, not an invincible shield. It's essential to follow the instructions and medical recommendations to develop a tan gently and avoid competing with the charred kebabs on the barbecue.