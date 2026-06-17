This trend transforms tanning into an ephemeral pattern on the skin

Inspired by singer Zara Larsson, sun-kissed bodies are adorned with glitter tattoos, colorful rhinestones, and gold powders, capturing the sun's rays as they pass. The body becomes an accessory in its own right, a canvas for creativity, and one beauty influencer hasn't hesitated to reinterpret this skin trend. In a video, she showcases the sun's work: designs sculpted by the art of tanning.

Making art with a tan: the new beauty credo

Ever since singer Zara Larsson sported a glittery butterfly on her skin during her tour, everyone has followed suit and indulged in this life-sized transfer art. Hibiscus flowers, maximalist sea turtles, and embellished seashells appear amidst silhouettes and pierce through burgeoning tans. While some opt for small details, visible in the neckline of a top or behind the string of a bikini, others choose bolder variations that are sure to turn heads.

Instead of painstakingly gluing beads with the surgical precision of a jeweler and transforming herself into a living diamond, content creator @sophiehennekens invented her own method and popularized a ritual previously reserved for blank sheets of paper. In a demonstration video, she reveals her secret technique and shares her aesthetic discovery. It's genius.

She applies summer-themed stickers all the way down her leg and sprays her skin with a serum that promises the same effects as monoi oil . Then, she lets the sun complete this poetic canvas, etching the prints into her dermis to create contrasting tattoos. After a few hours of sun-kissed coloring, the magic happens. When she removes these sea-inspired symbols, they remain anchored to her skin like seashells on warm sand. They give the illusion of an integrated arabesque and require no additional jewelry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Hennekens (@sophiehennekens)

An alternative to traditional tattoos for decorating the skin

The beauty world, swept by a pleasant wave of nostalgia, extols the virtues of rhinestone tattoos, whether hand-crafted or ready-made. However, these sparkling designs etched into the skin don't withstand saltwater immersion and perspiration for long. On the other hand, these custom-made tattoos, created not by a needle but by the sun, are more compatible with the leisure activities of summer.

Besides adorning the body like a trim on trousers or embroidery on a skirt, these skin markings don't disappear with the first slightly too enthusiastic wave. Admittedly, they fade with each relaxing session and nap on the sun lounger, but that's an excellent excuse to start again and experiment. You can repeat the process tirelessly until your skin has reached the final stage of its caramelization. However, this sun tattoo, which only forms after prolonged exposure, should not replace sunscreen.

Precautions to take to reconcile style and health

As appealing as this trend may be, it shouldn't make us forget an essential rule: tanning remains a defense mechanism of the skin against UV rays. In other words, these temporary tattoos created by the sun are not harmless and require some precautions.

To enjoy this summer fantasy without putting your skin at risk, it's best to follow a few guidelines:

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen to the entire body, including around the designs.

Avoid prolonged exposure between 12 pm and 4 pm, when UV rays are most aggressive.

Do not attempt to artificially accelerate tanning with non-protective oils.

Limit the exposure time, even if the drawing is not yet visible.

Watch for the appearance of redness, heat, or sunburn.

Avoid this practice on skin that is particularly sensitive or prone to skin reactions.

Because however aesthetically pleasing it may be, a sun tattoo should never come at the cost of a burn. The real goal isn't to transform your skin into a summer billboard, but to play with contrasts while respecting your skin's natural defenses against the sun.

Ultimately, this trend perfectly illustrates the evolution of contemporary beauty: more playful, more creative, and less permanent. After temporary tattoos, adhesive rhinestones, and body makeup, tanning is also becoming a means of expression. An ephemeral work of art that the sun draws directly onto the skin and that naturally fades over the weeks, like a vacation memory etched onto the body.