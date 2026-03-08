Skincare and soft lighting: a duo that's gaining popularity

While most people perform their facials under the bright light of LEDs, a few beauty enthusiasts prefer to do their skincare in the dim light. They apply their serum and moisturizer by candlelight or a discreet lamp. This enhances their pampering ritual and transforms it into a truly relaxing experience.

A tip to avoid touching your skin too much

We usually perform our skincare routine under the harsh glare of the bathroom lights. The white light emanating from the mirror is as blinding as headlights in the dead of night, but we make do. And even if, in the morning, this light stings our still-sleepy eyes, it's a detail we often overlook. Yet, we don't need such aggressive spotlights to apply colorless creams and lotions that leave only a faint scent in their wake.

Unlike makeup, which requires good vision, skincare can be done almost blindly. This is a great solution for people who tend to pick at every blackhead under their eyes and pop pimples as soon as they've opened. Under harsh light, even the smallest, most insignificant details of the skin take on extraordinary proportions. What appears microscopic normally suddenly becomes colossal. Bright light makes us notice irregularities, blemishes, and spots that we wouldn't have seen in the dark.

The combination of a magnifying mirror and harsh LED light is disastrous for women who suffer from dermatillomania and pick at their skin, sometimes until it bleeds. So, to be kinder to your reflection, turn off the provocative overhead lights and light warm candles. This is what content creator @eva.cyclee recommends, advocating for self-care and putting theory into practice with a salt crystal lamp. In this way, skincare becomes a sensory interlude, not a self-sabotaging session.

Calm the nervous system before sleeping

Doing your skincare in soft lighting is an act of self-care, but it's also a wonderful way to calm your mind. It creates the right conditions for sleep, and thanks to this slight adjustment in lighting, you'll fall asleep more easily than if you'd been scrolling for hours beforehand. Bright light, especially blue light, signals to the brain: "It's daytime, stay alert."

With dim lighting, the brain spontaneously switches to rest mode and interprets it as a signal of safety. It's no coincidence that most spas are dimly lit, dotted with fairy lights, candles, and torches. Soft lighting reduces visual stimulation, promotes the parasympathetic nervous system, facilitates the secretion of melatonin, the sleep hormone, and gradually lowers cortisol , the stress hormone. It also reduces sensory overload and sends a reassuring message to the mind. It's a double benefit.

Artificial light, the invisible enemy of the skin

At a time when light therapy is becoming increasingly common in everyday routines and adding a touch of sparkle to beauty routines, doing skincare under dim lighting seems almost illogical, even absurd. Yet, while light, in certain forms, floods the skin with benefits and gives it a new radiance, it isn't always kind to the dermis.

We often talk about the sun as the main aggressor against our skin, but artificial light, which includes LED screens , fluorescent lights, and cool white bulbs, is just as insidious. It damages the skin in a more subtle way, attacking us discreetly when we watch a series, work on the computer, or walk under pristine streetlights. It doesn't sting the skin like the sun; it destroys the skin barrier without warning. In short, artificial light doesn't attack the skin abruptly like a sunburn, but it acts deeply and over time.

oxidative stress

collagen alteration

hyperpigmentation

disruption of the nighttime repair cycle

low-grade chronic inflammation

Doing your skincare in dim light isn't a fad for the hypersensitive, nor is it a new conceptual practice. It's about protecting yourself from all angles. However, this shouldn't be replicated for makeup application, or you risk ending up looking like Simpson in daylight.