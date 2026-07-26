The cosmetics industry has turned women's intimate areas into a new market.

Long spared by beauty trends, women's intimate areas have become a veritable battleground for brands. Specific cleansers, deodorants, and serums promise "freshness and confidence"... but do these products meet a genuine need? Healthcare professionals urge us to distinguish between marketing and necessity.

A rapidly expanding market

The feminine hygiene sector is experiencing spectacular growth. It alone represented over $31 billion in 2025 and could exceed $48 billion within the next decade. This growth illustrates the interest of manufacturers in a particularly profitable market. However, this commercial boom contrasts with the discourse of specialists. While the range of products is constantly expanding, gynecologists point out that many of these products are not essential for a hygiene routine.

The vulva doesn't need miracle products.

Doctors are largely unanimous: the vulva should be cleaned daily with just water, while the vagina should not be washed. Its microbiota, composed in particular of lactobacilli, plays an essential role in the natural balance of this area and protects it from infections. Using multiple cleansing products or perfumed products can disrupt this delicate balance without providing any proven benefit.

Ingredients that are not universally popular

Beyond their limited usefulness, some products contain substances that concern healthcare professionals. Powerful antiseptics can eliminate both beneficial and harmful bacteria. Perfumes and fragrances are frequently associated with irritation or allergic reactions, while some harsher cleansing agents can damage the mucous membranes. Several studies, as well as recommendations from gynecologists, emphasize that frequent use of these products is associated with an increased risk of vaginal infections.

When marketing creates a need

Over the years, the range of products has become increasingly surprising: intimate deodorants, scented wipes, skin-lightening products, and accessories designed to "clean" the intimate area. What do these products have in common? They often rely on the idea that a vulva should be "odorless," "perfectly smooth," or "constantly scented." However, experts remind us that a slight odor is normal and part of the body's natural functions. By creating a sense of insecurity and self-consciousness, brands then offer "the solution" supposedly to address these concerns.

A pressure that begins at a very young age

Some companies even go so far as to market products specifically for young girls. This strategy has drawn considerable criticism from associations and pediatric gynecologists. According to them, there is no evidence that these products are more effective than lukewarm water. On the contrary, they can convey, at a very early age, the idea that a so-called healthy body still needs specific products to be "correct."

"Feminism washing," a well-honed strategy

To attract female consumers, some campaigns now emphasize messages of self-confidence, well-being, or empowerment. Experts refer to this as "feminism washing": communication that adopts feminist rhetoric to promote products whose usefulness remains questionable. The goal is less about addressing a medical need than about creating an emotional connection with customers.

Knowing your body better to make your choices

Faced with this proliferation of products, healthcare professionals, midwives, and many specialized content creators reiterate a simple message: the body already possesses its own protective mechanisms. A better understanding of how one's microbiota functions, familiarity with medical recommendations, and access to reliable sources allow for informed choices, without succumbing to marketing promises.

In short, taking care of your intimate health doesn't mean using lots of cosmetics. It's primarily about respecting your natural balance, listening to your body, and keeping in mind that a product presented as essential isn't necessarily so.