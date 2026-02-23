Search here...

Food: Farmed salmon at the heart of a global health concern

Nutrition
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : Dwi Agus Prasetiyo/Pexels

Long touted as the ultimate health ally thanks to its omega-3 fatty acids, farmed salmon is now facing new warnings. Scientists and NGOs are pointing to the presence of pollutants, reigniting the debate about its health and environmental effects.

Pollutants under surveillance

Several scientific studies have highlighted the presence of contaminants in certain farmed fish, including salmon. Among them are persistent organic pollutants (POPs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and various residues linked to industrial feed.

The NGO Oceana regularly raises awareness about this issue. According to the organization, farmed salmon can contain concerning levels of pollutants, partly due to the fishmeal and fish oil used to feed fish in intensive aquaculture. These substances are said to be "bioaccumulative": they gradually accumulate in fatty tissues as they move up the food chain. Salmon is a naturally lipid-rich fish. This means it can store more of certain contaminants than leaner species. However, concentrations vary depending on the geographical origin, farming methods, and regulations in each country.

Why livestock farming raises questions

Farmed salmon is primarily produced in marine farms where fish are raised at high densities. Their feed often consists of products derived from other fish, which are themselves exposed to marine pollutants. This system promotes the concentration of undesirable substances.

European, North American, and South American regulations are not identical, which can influence measured levels. In most cases, marketed products comply with the thresholds set by health authorities. Nevertheless, repeated exposure to certain persistent organic pollutants has been studied for decades due to their potential effects on the hormonal system, development, and certain chronic health conditions.

A global concern

Salmon is one of the most consumed fish in Europe and North America. The massive growth of aquaculture has met demand, but it also raises environmental concerns: local pollution, the spread of diseases among fish, and increased pressure on marine resources used to produce fishmeal.

For Oceana, transparency regarding origin and production practices is essential. The NGO advocates for stricter controls and improved farming methods to reduce contamination and environmental impacts.

Faced with these factors, experts primarily recommend diversification. Alternating species, favoring certified products or those from more responsible supply chains, and not concentrating your consumption on a single type of fish helps limit the risk of accumulation.

You don't have to eat fish

One point is often overlooked in the debate: you don't have to eat salmon, or even fish, to be healthy. Images from some fish farms show appalling realities: overcrowding, brutal slaughter, and so on. The situation is no better in industrial fishing: fish are caught en masse, destructive techniques are used, and they suffer prolonged agony.

If these points raise questions for you, know thata balanced plant-based diet can meet your nutritional needs. Protein, calcium, iron, essential fatty acids: all these nutrients are found in legumes, seeds, nuts, whole grains, and green vegetables. Your body can be fully nourished without relying on seafood.

In conclusion, as is often the case in nutrition, it all comes down to balance, diversity, and information. You have the right to seek information, question the supply chains, vary your protein sources, or change your habits. Mindful eating also means respecting your body, your values, and the environment in which you live.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
Is it safe to eat food that has fallen on the floor? A doctor's definitive opinion

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Is it safe to eat food that has fallen on the floor? A doctor's definitive opinion

When food escapes from the plate and tumbles to the floor, it ends up either in our mouths...

What will athletes eat at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

At the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, food is much more than just a matter of nutrition: it's a...

After a "too rich" meal, this little-known vegetable could detoxify the liver

You enjoyed a hearty, generous, and truly indulgent meal… and now your stomach feels a little heavy? No...

This subtle detail of our tableware could influence the appetite

At mealtimes, we often grab the first plate we see without paying much attention to its appearance. This...

At 44, she lost 21 kg simply by changing the composition of her plate

After years of yo-yo dieting and guilt surrounding food, Arpita Nandi, an accountant from Kalkallo, Australia, found a...

Storing eggs in the refrigerator: a bad idea?

You might think the refrigerator is the safest place for your eggs. However, in France, this ingrained habit...

© 2025 The Body Optimist