Food: Farmed salmon at the heart of a global health concern

Long touted as the ultimate health ally thanks to its omega-3 fatty acids, farmed salmon is now facing new warnings. Scientists and NGOs are pointing to the presence of pollutants, reigniting the debate about its health and environmental effects.

Pollutants under surveillance

Several scientific studies have highlighted the presence of contaminants in certain farmed fish, including salmon. Among them are persistent organic pollutants (POPs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and various residues linked to industrial feed.

The NGO Oceana regularly raises awareness about this issue. According to the organization, farmed salmon can contain concerning levels of pollutants, partly due to the fishmeal and fish oil used to feed fish in intensive aquaculture. These substances are said to be "bioaccumulative": they gradually accumulate in fatty tissues as they move up the food chain. Salmon is a naturally lipid-rich fish. This means it can store more of certain contaminants than leaner species. However, concentrations vary depending on the geographical origin, farming methods, and regulations in each country.

Why livestock farming raises questions

Farmed salmon is primarily produced in marine farms where fish are raised at high densities. Their feed often consists of products derived from other fish, which are themselves exposed to marine pollutants. This system promotes the concentration of undesirable substances.

European, North American, and South American regulations are not identical, which can influence measured levels. In most cases, marketed products comply with the thresholds set by health authorities. Nevertheless, repeated exposure to certain persistent organic pollutants has been studied for decades due to their potential effects on the hormonal system, development, and certain chronic health conditions.

A global concern

Salmon is one of the most consumed fish in Europe and North America. The massive growth of aquaculture has met demand, but it also raises environmental concerns: local pollution, the spread of diseases among fish, and increased pressure on marine resources used to produce fishmeal.

For Oceana, transparency regarding origin and production practices is essential. The NGO advocates for stricter controls and improved farming methods to reduce contamination and environmental impacts.

Faced with these factors, experts primarily recommend diversification. Alternating species, favoring certified products or those from more responsible supply chains, and not concentrating your consumption on a single type of fish helps limit the risk of accumulation.

You don't have to eat fish

One point is often overlooked in the debate: you don't have to eat salmon, or even fish, to be healthy. Images from some fish farms show appalling realities: overcrowding, brutal slaughter, and so on. The situation is no better in industrial fishing: fish are caught en masse, destructive techniques are used, and they suffer prolonged agony.

If these points raise questions for you, know thata balanced plant-based diet can meet your nutritional needs. Protein, calcium, iron, essential fatty acids: all these nutrients are found in legumes, seeds, nuts, whole grains, and green vegetables. Your body can be fully nourished without relying on seafood.

In conclusion, as is often the case in nutrition, it all comes down to balance, diversity, and information. You have the right to seek information, question the supply chains, vary your protein sources, or change your habits. Mindful eating also means respecting your body, your values, and the environment in which you live.