What experts are revealing about cadmium in food and how to take concrete action

Invisible, odorless, and tasteless, cadmium is nevertheless present in your food every day. This heavy metal, classified as a carcinogen, accumulates slowly in the body over years. A recent report by ANSES , published in 2026, raises the alarm about exposure that is more widespread in France than previously thought.

A discreet but widespread contaminant

According to ANSES' findings, nearly one in two adults has cadmium levels exceeding toxicological reference values. Experts suggest that exposure begins in childhood, raising questions about continuous exposure throughout life.

The worrying point is that this substance does not come from a single food item, but from widespread contamination of the food chain. In other words, cadmium is everywhere, in small doses, but repeatedly.

Where does this heavy metal come from?

Cadmium occurs naturally in soils, but human activities have increased its concentration, particularly through intensive agriculture. Phosphate fertilizers used to fertilize crops are one of the main sources of contamination.

These fertilizers come in part from imported rocks rich in cadmium. Once in the soil, the metal is absorbed by plants and then ends up in the human food supply. It's a gradual, invisible, but persistent phenomenon.

The foods most affected

Contrary to what one might think, it's not the "extreme" foods that pose the biggest problem, but those consumed daily. Potatoes, bread, breakfast cereals, rice, pasta, and pastries account for a large portion of exposure. Their common denominator is simple: they are very frequently present in meals, which multiplies the small doses ingested.

A point of concern for younger people

In children, exposure is even more pronounced because their body weight is lower and their diets often rely more heavily on grain products. Data shows that a significant proportion of children exceed the tolerable daily intake. This does not signify immediate danger, but rather an accumulation that needs monitoring over the long term. Infant formula and cereals marketed to young children can also contribute to this exposure, making the issue particularly sensitive for families.

Can we really avoid cadmium?

The reality is clear: it is impossible to completely eliminate cadmium from our food. It is a ubiquitous pollutant, present at very low levels in almost all foods produced in the earth. The challenge, therefore, is not total avoidance, but rather reducing overall exposure. In other words, it is about limiting cumulative exposure.

Concrete ways to reduce exposure

Experts recommend several simple and realistic actions.

First, vary your diet. Avoiding always consuming the same types of food helps reduce repeated exposure to the same sources of contamination.

Next, limit your intake of heavily consumed grain products and incorporate more legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, or dried beans. These foods contribute less to overall exposure and provide valuable nutritional diversity.

The choice of products can also play a role. Foods from organic farming or local supply chains can, depending on the production conditions, present different levels of contamination, particularly related to the soil.

For rice, choosing certain varieties such as basmati or white rice can reduce exposure compared to wholegrain rice, where the bran concentrates more heavy metals.

Dark chocolate, often singled out, does not need to be eliminated: consumed in moderation, it fits easily into a balanced diet.

Tobacco, a major factor often overlooked

One factor consistently emerges in studies: tobacco. Smoking significantly increases cadmium levels in the body, according to ANSES (the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety). A cigarette is a direct source of exposure, in addition to that from food.

Ultimately, cadmium is not a new contaminant, but health alerts are increasing and becoming more specific. Experts emphasize the need for collective action, particularly regarding reducing its presence in fertilizers and food. Until large-scale changes are implemented, the most realistic approach remains individual: diversifying, balancing, and reducing the frequency of repeated meals.