"Bridgerton": Seasons 5 and 6 will feature two women.

Léa Michel
While season 4 of "Bridgerton" is breaking records on Netflix with its romance between Benedict and Sophie, the most devoted fans are already wondering what's next. Thanks to new revelations, the mystery is clearing up: seasons 5 and 6 will focus on two highly anticipated heroines, Francesca and Eloise Bridgerton. One will explore the torments of love after loss, the other, the challenge of fierce independence in a restrictive world.

Eloïse and Francesca: the next ones to love… in their own way

It was during a recent preview screening of the series that showrunner Jess Brownell offered a glimpse into the upcoming seasons. In an interview with the American media outlet Collider , she revealed that the next seasons would focus on two female characters, adding mischievously, "The initials on my files are E and F." In other words, after Daphne (season 1), Anthony (season 2), Colin (season 3), and Benedict (season 4), the spotlight will shift to two of their sisters: Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie, and Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd.

A queer romance for Francesca?

This revelation delights fans of Julia Quinn's novels, on which the series is loosely based. In the books, Francesca experiences a poignant love affair with Michael Stirling, the cousin of her late husband, John. The series, however, seems to be taking a completely different direction, true to its desire to reinvent the genre.

Indeed, the character of Michael has been transformed into Michaela Stirling, hinting at a queer romance between Francesca and another woman. This is a significant turning point for a popular series like "Bridgerton," which could thus portray a love story between two women in a typically heteronormative world. For a Netflix production by Shondaland, this evolution seems both coherent and expected.

Eloise, the nonconformist intellectual

As for Eloise, a character already well-known for her rebellious nature, her blatant disregard for conventions, and her sharp wit, seeing her at the heart of an entire season promises a compelling storyline. In the novels, she falls in love with Sir Phillip Crane, the widower of a deceased friend. It remains to be seen whether the series will adhere to this plot or offer a new twist, as it has done in the past.

Fans hope this season will explore the dilemma of an independent woman grappling with romantic desire in a society that expects submission and docility. The character of Eloise has long been a favorite among those who identify with her desire to break free from societal norms.

An ever more inclusive series

From its inception, "Bridgerton" has chosen to reinvent historical romance with boldness, diversity, and sensuality. By highlighting two women with contrasting yet equally profound backgrounds, seasons 5 and 6 promise to further broaden representation on screen.

In summary, with Francesca and Eloise, the series could well renew its formula while remaining faithful to what makes it successful: carefully crafted romantic storylines, complex characters, a flamboyant aesthetic and an inclusive reinterpretation of 19th century social traditions.

