A historic record at the Oscars: this film becomes the most nominated in history

Ryan Coogler's supernatural thriller "Sinners" recently made Oscar history by becoming the most nominated film of all time, surpassing "Titanic" and "La La Land." A symbolic, unexpected—almost surreal—triumph for a filmmaker (Ryan Coogler) who, film after film, is redefining the contours of American cinema.

A historic record for "Sinners"

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the list of nominations for the 2026 Oscars on January 22, 2026, and a page was immediately written in the history of the seventh art: "Sinners", the feature film by Ryan Coogler, received 16 nominations, an absolute record.

The critically acclaimed film, starring Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers, tells the story of the creation of a blues club in 1930s Mississippi against a backdrop of racism, segregation, and vampirism. This bold blend of genres captivated audiences worldwide—grossing over $368 million at the global box office—and won over the industry.

In addition to the major categories (best film, best director, lead actor, supporting actor and actress), "Sinners" also stands out with a nomination in the new category of best cast, inaugurated this year.

Symbolic and historic appointments

Beyond the digital record, Sinners marks several symbolic milestones.

African-American costume designer Ruth E. Carter, already an Oscar winner for "Black Panther", becomes the most nominated black woman in Oscar history, with 5 nominations thanks to her costume work on the film.

In cinematography, American cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw is among the few women ever nominated in this category – only the fourth in 97 editions.

American director, producer, and screenwriter Ryan Coogler told Deadline that he thought it was a mistake when his father told him how many categories his film was nominated for: "My father was counting next to me. When he said sixteen, I replied, 'Impossible, you've made a mistake.' And when the articles confirmed it, he made sure to remind me that he was right."

A close competition

The success of "Sinners" puts Ryan Coogler in the face of stiff competition. Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another," a satire on American counterculture, has garnered 13 nominations and remains the favorite for best film and best director, according to several forecasters.

Next are "Marty Supreme", "Sentimental Value" and "Frankenstein", each nominated 9 times. Among the notable surprises in the selection: the conspicuous absences of Irish actor Paul Mescal, American actor, director, screenwriter and film producer George Clooney, American actress and singer Gwyneth Paltrow and even the highly anticipated "Wicked" in the major categories.

"Sinners", a symbol of a new Hollywood

With this record, Ryan Coogler establishes himself as one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation. By combining a social narrative, a bold aesthetic, and reinvented genre codes, he delivers a film that blends popular entertainment with a political perspective on African-American history.

It remains to be seen, on March 15th, how many of its 16 nominations will translate into statuettes. One thing is already certain: "Sinners" will have marked a historic turning point in the history of the Oscars and in the history of world cinema.