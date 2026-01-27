3 million listeners for a singer who doesn't exist: who is Sienna Rose really?

Three million monthly listeners on Spotify, several tracks in the Viral Top 50… and yet, everything indicates that Sienna Rose is not a real singer, but a musical project created using artificial intelligence. This mysterious neo-soul voice, which captivates both the general public and celebrities, is unwittingly becoming a symbol of the growing blurring of lines between human artists and algorithms.
A Spotify "discovery" who has never set foot on a stage
Sienna Rose appeared on streaming platforms in the fall of 2025 with a handful of intimate jazz-soul tracks, including "Into the Blue," "Safe With You," and "Where Your Warmth Begins." Within weeks, three tracks entered Spotify's Viral 50, and her lead single surpassed 5 million streams while she reached or exceeded 3 million monthly listeners.
On paper, it all looks like the trajectory of a new sensation: a polished Spotify biography, a neo-soul aesthetic, comparisons to established singers like British singer Olivia Dean. Except that no concerts, no music videos, no interviews, and no promotional tours confirm the existence of a person behind this name.
Disturbing clues: an artist without a face or network
The first doubts arose among fans and music lovers who noticed an unusual detail: it was impossible to find Sienna Rose on social media or through a simple Google search outside of streaming platforms. For a "new star" who was so successful, this complete absence of an online presence was more than surprising. Since then, an Instagram account has appeared, accompanied by videos supposedly showing the artist. However, this is not enough to dispel the suspicions of some: at a time when artificial intelligence is capable of producing ultra-realistic videos of "human" characters, doubts still linger.
Another suspicious element: between late September and early December, Sienna Rose released at least 45 tracks on streaming services, a production rate virtually impossible for a single human artist to maintain. Several listeners also described "somewhat generic lyrics," "very formulaic structures," and even "a hiss or sonic texture" typical of some AI-generated music.
Deezer confirms: tracks detected as AI-generated
The turning point came when Deezer publicly stated that the majority of Sienna Rose's albums and tracks on its platform were detected and labeled as being generated by artificial intelligence. The service explained that it uses an internal tool to detect music AI and specified that it removes these tracks from algorithmic recommendations and editorial playlists for greater transparency with listeners.
Meanwhile, several international media outlets – BBC , TechRadar, Rolling Stone and 01net – converge on the same conclusion: everything suggests that Sienna Rose is not a real, live singer, but a project entirely built using AI tools (voice, compositions, visuals).
A voice "human" enough to fool even celebrities
The controversy took on a pop dimension when American singer-songwriter, actress, producer, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez briefly used a Sienna Rose song in an Instagram post related to the Golden Globes, before removing it amidst the ongoing debate about the artist's authenticity. For many online users, the fact that a global star could, at least temporarily, endorse the track reinforces the idea that the line between human and synthesized voices is becoming increasingly blurred.
This case shows how capable musical AI is now of producing "credible" tracks, well-constructed enough to stand out in mainstream playlists, alongside real artists.
Sienna Rose, a symptom of a much larger debate
Behind the Sienna Rose mystery lies a burning debate for the industry: should clear labeling be imposed on AI-generated tracks, and should the visibility of human musicians be protected? Deezer, for example, already claims a policy of transparency and the removal of 100% AI content from its recommendations, to prevent it from directly competing with artists.
In short, for now, we don't know exactly who's behind this project: a label, a collective, an independent developer? No entity has officially claimed responsibility for Sienna Rose. One thing is certain: this "singer" who doesn't exist has already set a precedent, and her meteoric rise to fame is likely (unfortunately) to inspire other similar ventures in the coming months.