A sequel to the film "Dirty Dancing" is reportedly in the works, and internet users are going wild.

After years of waiting, the Canadian-American company Lionsgate is giving concrete news about the sequel to "Dirty Dancing", the cult film from 1987. American actress Jennifer Grey is reprising her iconic role of "Baby" and internet users are exploding with joy at the announcement of this project which is seriously gaining momentum.

A prestigious team to honor the classic

The studio has reportedly recruited "The Hunger Games" and "Crazy Rich Asians" producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson to oversee this highly anticipated sequel, slated for release in 2022. Jennifer Grey, a Golden Globe nominee for her portrayal of Frances "Baby" Houseman, will also serve as an executive producer. Filming is scheduled to begin later this year, 2026, with a screenplay by Kim Rosenstock, winner of a Humanitas Prize in 2025.

Jennifer Grey's moving words

In an interview , actress Jennifer Grey said she was deeply moved: "The role of Baby holds a special place in my heart, as it does in the hearts of so many fans. I've long imagined what she would become years later, but it took the right team to respect the legacy of the original film. The wait is almost over!" She had previously mentioned on The Drew Barrymore Show the presence of dance, music, and emotion in this sequel.

A project faithful to the original spirit

Adam Fogelson, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, praised this "super team" for bringing the magic of Kellerman's back to the big screen. The absence of American actor Patrick Swayze, who played Johnny Castle (and who passed away in 2009), leaves a void, but the film promises to capture the emotion, music, and romance that made the first installment a success. The cast remains a secret for now.

This announcement reignites the excitement surrounding "Dirty Dancing," a timeless film that continues to captivate generations. With Jennifer Grey at the helm and an ambitious production, fans can dream of a triumphant return to the big screen – their time of a lifetime is coming!