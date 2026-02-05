After the Louvre robbery, Eugenie's crown appears unrecognizable in previously unseen photos.

Previously unseen photos published by the Louvre Museum show the condition of Empress Eugénie's crown, which was found deformed after being abandoned by thieves during the heist on October 19, 2025. The museum confirms that it can be restored "without resorting to reconstruction."

A historical gem almost intact despite the damage

Eugénie's crown, adorned with diamonds and emeralds and created for the wife of Napoleon III in 1855, had been on display in the Louvre's Apollo Gallery before the robbery. During their escape, the thieves smuggled it through a narrow opening in the display case, causing it to be crushed and severely deformed. The released images show a crushed object, but one whose "near-complete integrity" has been preserved, according to the museum's statement, making a full restoration possible without having to reconstruct or replace any missing elements.

Details of the observed damage

According to information confirmed by the Louvre, almost all parts of the crown are still present, with the exception of a single small decorative gold element. The 56 emeralds that adorn the jewel and the vast majority of the 1,354 diamonds remained in place despite the impact. The crown was recovered at the foot of the Apollo Gallery on the very day of the theft. Initially, it served as evidence for investigators before being entrusted to the museum's Department of Decorative Arts for expert analysis and conservation.

A restoration overseen by a committee of experts

To carry out the restoration work, the Louvre has decided to appoint an accredited conservator following a competitive bidding process. A committee of experts, chaired by the museum's director Laurence des Cars and composed of specialists, will support and advise on the technical choices for this delicate operation. The committee will notably include representatives from major historic French jewelry houses, who will contribute their expertise in the handling and enhancement of gems and precious metals.

The context of the heist and the still-missing parts

During the Louvre robbery in October 2025, eight pieces of art worth an estimated tens of millions of euros were stolen from the Apollo Gallery, including tiaras, necklaces, and historical jewelry. Eugenie's crown, although found damaged, is the only piece recovered so far. The other stolen jewels remain missing and are still the subject of an investigation by French authorities, who have made several arrests since the robbery.

The restoration of Eugénie's crown thus represents a powerful symbol of the resilience of French heritage in the face of vandalism and theft. While the other missing jewels remain undiscovered, the Louvre intends to restore this historic piece to its original splendor, reminding us that, despite adversity, history and art can be preserved and passed on to future generations.