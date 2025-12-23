Search here...

What if we knitted… at the movies? The new wellness trend that brings people together

Culture
Fabienne Ba.
@frainodi.crochet/Instagram

Forget the image of knitting confined to the sofa on Sundays. Today, yarn and crochet hooks are popping up in unexpected places: the cinema. Some theaters are offering screenings where you're free to knit or crochet during the film. The result: a hybrid experience, somewhere between a cultural outing and a wellness ritual, that appeals to a generation seeking meaning, connection, and comfort.

The birth of a concept that breaks the mold

In the reassuring darkness of a theater, hands move as the screen lights up. These sessions, often called "knit & chill," reinvent the spectator's role. You no longer remain still; you become an active participant in your own experience. The lights remain slightly dimmed, the films are chosen for their enveloping atmosphere—romantic comedies, intimate dramas, feel-good stories—and the discreet ticking of the needles becomes a soothing soundtrack.

Far from disrupting the viewing experience, the repetitive gesture accompanies the story and fosters a different kind of attention—more grounded, more embodied. This new way of experiencing cinema invites us to slow down, breathe, and celebrate bodies that are present, relaxed, and creative.

When well-being comes through the hands

Knitting offers your body an activity accessible to everyone. The repetitive movements stimulate relaxation, help release tension, and provide that feeling of deep calm often sought in meditation. Here, there's no pressure to perform: each stitch is a victory, each pause is respected. Your hands work, your mind settles, and your body—whatever its shape—is welcomed with kindness.

In a group, the effect is amplified tenfold. Tips are exchanged, textures are compared, and smiles are shared over a successful stitch. This discreet conviviality creates a safe space where tired bodies can rest, shoulders relax, and everyone feels entitled to be there, exactly as they are.

A community that does good

This format is particularly appealing to people who don't always feel comfortable in noisy or overly social settings. Introverts, anxious individuals, parents seeking a creative break: everyone finds their place. The community that forms around these sessions is inclusive and welcoming. Here, there's no judgment, only the pleasure of sharing a slow, collective, and profoundly human moment.

Millennials and Gen Z are there.

The trend's explosive growth is also due to social media. On TikTok and Instagram, knitting and crochet are experiencing a spectacular revival. Young adults are rediscovering crafts as an act of self-care, a welcome respite from solitary screens. Independent cinemas have clearly understood this: offering these screenings during the week attracts a curious, loyal audience, happy to experience culture in a different way.

Towards sustainable cultural leisure

Following yoga in cinemas and immersive experiences, "crochet cinema" is part of a broader movement: that of "collective slow living." Some theaters are going even further by offering ready-to-use kits, themed films, and even meet-and-greets with crochet designers. Proof that well-being can be joyful, accessible, and shared.

Ultimately, knitting in cinema is about granting oneself the right to take one's time, to celebrate living and creative bodies, and to recreate connection in a world that often moves too fast. And what if that were the true magic of cinema today?

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
What your desire to rewatch the same series over and over again reveals

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

What your desire to rewatch the same series over and over again reveals

Have you ever found yourself rewatching your favorite series for the third, or even tenth time? Far from...

"Speed watching," the trend that pushes us to "consume" videos in fast-forward.

You've probably already noticed this option on YouTube or TikTok: the ability to speed up video playback. This...

The magical power of Ghibli films on your health (and science confirms it)

Beyond awakening our inner child and instilling strong values, Studio Ghibli films are antidotes at our fingertips. A...

This singer doesn't exist… and she's already worth $3 million

A new "star" is shaking up the music industry without ever setting foot on stage: Xania Monet, an...

Did you think "Stranger Things" was made up? Here's the real story behind it.

"Stranger Things" will return to our screens on November 27th for its final season. This series, which has...

© 2025 The Body Optimist