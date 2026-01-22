Sophie Turner as Lara Croft: the actress promises to redefine this iconic heroine

Actress Sophie Turner is trading in Sansa Stark's animal skin for the green tank top and holster of the iconic Lara Croft. She has been chosen to portray pop culture's most badass heroine in the upcoming Tomb Raider series on Prime Video. The actress, who proved her talent on the set of Game of Thrones, succeeds Angelina Jolie in this strong female role and brings a whole new dimension to the audacious adventurer.

Sophie Turner as Lara Croft: convincing images

She made the eyes of young girls sparkle as they forged their identities and charmed teenagers in the throes of hormonal upheaval. Lara Croft is much more than a dated video game icon; she's the first sketch of an emancipated woman, the instigator of a movement that transcends the pixelated world of gaming. Beyond glamorizing the profession of archaeologist and influencing our high school choices, Lara Croft has also left her mark on our collective imagination. A strong-willed, daring, self-assured, and independent heroine , she proved to us that physical strength and intelligence could coexist in the same, albeit highly standardized, body.

Brought to the screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, Lara Croft has been portrayed in many guises. In the upcoming Tomb Raider series, which will be added to Prime Video's impressive catalog, Sophie Turner will embody the iconic heroine. The first images already suggest a modern interpretation that remains faithful to the original story and the psychological portrait of Lara Croft.

The actress, known for her roles in the medieval world of Game of Thrones and the apocalyptic plot of X-Men, is no stranger to portraying strong, resilient women. More authentic and relatable than her predecessors, Sophie Turner aims to reignite the flame of Lara Croft. And fans are praising this particularly promising casting with a flurry of flame emojis and enthusiastic applause. The only question is: will she manage to breathe new life into Lara Croft's alluring image? Until now, cinematic portrayals have been more about aesthetic performance than freedom of expression.

Sophie Turner brings depth to this highly fantasized character.

The hardest part of this role, already well-worn on screen, is avoiding the trap of simply copying. Because in our minds, Lara Croft is synonymous with Angelina Jolie, complete with her braid and figure-hugging clothes. To recreate in real life what audiences discovered in its angular form more than twenty years ago, Sophie Turner made a few adjustments to her appearance. She dyed her hair brown to blend into the character and better embody her.

Even though no clips have been released and no set photos have leaked, Sophie Turner certainly has the right look for the role. With her athletic build and expressive, Botox-free face, where Angelina Jolie gave Lara Croft the air of an unattainable demigoddess, Sophie Turner makes her more human and complex. She's no longer just a striking figure to be admired, but a fully realized woman whose beauty is felt more than seen.

Another important detail: Sophie Turner will escape the degrading male gaze, that intrusive male perspective that perpetuates the myth of the objectified woman behind the camera. In this series, which has the merit of extending the introductions and avoiding mere visual spectacle, screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge intends to dust off the original narrative and rewrite the script to Lara Croft's advantage. Because women's bodies should not be coveted artifacts but revered sanctuaries.

Purists point out the lack of resemblance to the heroine.

Of course, it was to be expected that the haters would unleash their keyboards, aka their weapon of choice. On forums and other alternative platforms, those nostalgic for the old days are lambasting the casting choice. They criticize her for the significant anatomical differences with the original heroine. Naturally, since Lara Croft originally had two airbags for breasts, a backside worthy of a BBL (Big Brother), and a waist so tiny it was inimitable unless she had a few floating ribs removed. Perceived as an imposter, Sophie Turner is far from universally admired.

“I can’t imagine her playing sexy comedy, it would make me laugh.” “Sophie Turner doesn’t resemble Lara Croft at all: she lacks the grace, the charisma, and the striking presence. Her acting is soulless.” This is just a sample of the negative comments circulating on Reddit. While outwardly, Sophie Turner isn’t the exact replica of the Lara Croft who was dragged through the lost tombs, inwardly she more than fulfills her role.

Sophie Turner, transformed into Lara Croft under the benevolent and fresh eye of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, deserves credit for rewriting standards and rationalizing expectations. While in previous incarnations, Lara Croft primarily catered to a male fantasy, this time she embodies everything men fear: a muscular, intense, and intimidating woman.