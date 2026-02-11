Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance had an unexpected effect… even reaching the sewers of New York

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl LX halftime show was watched by a massive audience, but it also had a very real impact in New York City. During the minutes the artist was on stage, daily life literally came to a standstill – until the city suddenly sprang back to life as soon as the show ended.

A dramatic drop in water consumption

According to data published by New York City Water (NYC Water), water consumption dropped significantly during Bad Bunny's show. In the city's five major boroughs—Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island—domestic water usage plummeted, indicating that millions of people remained seated, glued to their screens.

NYC saw a significant reduction in water usage throughout the five boroughs during the Super Bowl's #BadBunny halftime show yesterday, but in the 15 minutes right after the show ended, there was a spike in usage equivalent to 761,719 toilets flushing across town. #SBLX — NYC Water (@NYCWater) February 9, 2026

The phenomenon of "superflush" in the spotlight

At the end of Bad Bunny's performance (featuring Lady Gaga), the city experienced a sudden surge in activity: in the following 15 minutes, NYC Water recorded a dramatic increase in water demand, equivalent to nearly 762,000 toilet flushes almost simultaneously. This type of spike, dubbed a "superflush," has been observed for decades during major televised events, from the Super Bowl to the Olympics, when millions of people suddenly resume their normal routines.

A synchronization that says a lot about collective attention

This phenomenon poses no danger to the sewer system, which is designed to absorb these extreme variations. It does, however, strikingly illustrate the synchronization of behavior in an entire megacity. While Bad Bunny captured the city's attention, daily routines were put on hold; as soon as the show ended, everyone returned to their activities simultaneously.

An impact beyond the pipes

The performance's impact wasn't limited to water meters. Streaming platforms saw spikes in viewership within minutes of halftime, a sign that Bad Bunny's show (featuring Lady Gaga) generated immediate and intense interest far beyond the stadium where it took place. With over 135 million viewers worldwide, this halftime show broke audience records, contributing to this unique cultural and behavioral phenomenon.

Ultimately, Bad Bunny's show (with Lady Gaga) at Super Bowl LX was not just a landmark musical moment: it also served as a social revealer, showing how a cultural event can synchronize the behaviors of an entire metropolis - down to the humblest of daily gestures.