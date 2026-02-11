Search here...

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance had an unexpected effect… even reaching the sewers of New York

Culture
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : Trev W. Adams/Pexels

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl LX halftime show was watched by a massive audience, but it also had a very real impact in New York City. During the minutes the artist was on stage, daily life literally came to a standstill – until the city suddenly sprang back to life as soon as the show ended.

A dramatic drop in water consumption

According to data published by New York City Water (NYC Water), water consumption dropped significantly during Bad Bunny's show. In the city's five major boroughs—Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island—domestic water usage plummeted, indicating that millions of people remained seated, glued to their screens.

The phenomenon of "superflush" in the spotlight

At the end of Bad Bunny's performance (featuring Lady Gaga), the city experienced a sudden surge in activity: in the following 15 minutes, NYC Water recorded a dramatic increase in water demand, equivalent to nearly 762,000 toilet flushes almost simultaneously. This type of spike, dubbed a "superflush," has been observed for decades during major televised events, from the Super Bowl to the Olympics, when millions of people suddenly resume their normal routines.

A synchronization that says a lot about collective attention

This phenomenon poses no danger to the sewer system, which is designed to absorb these extreme variations. It does, however, strikingly illustrate the synchronization of behavior in an entire megacity. While Bad Bunny captured the city's attention, daily routines were put on hold; as soon as the show ended, everyone returned to their activities simultaneously.

An impact beyond the pipes

The performance's impact wasn't limited to water meters. Streaming platforms saw spikes in viewership within minutes of halftime, a sign that Bad Bunny's show (featuring Lady Gaga) generated immediate and intense interest far beyond the stadium where it took place. With over 135 million viewers worldwide, this halftime show broke audience records, contributing to this unique cultural and behavioral phenomenon.

Ultimately, Bad Bunny's show (with Lady Gaga) at Super Bowl LX was not just a landmark musical moment: it also served as a social revealer, showing how a cultural event can synchronize the behaviors of an entire metropolis - down to the humblest of daily gestures.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
After the Louvre robbery, Eugenie's crown appears unrecognizable in previously unseen photos.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

After the Louvre robbery, Eugenie's crown appears unrecognizable in previously unseen photos.

Previously unseen photos published by the Louvre Museum show the condition of Empress Eugénie's crown, which was found...

"Bridgerton": Seasons 5 and 6 will feature two women.

While season 4 of "Bridgerton" is breaking records on Netflix with its romance between Benedict and Sophie, the...

This all-female music group was targeted by "sexist" criticism after a performance

The six-member American girl group Katseye is at the center of a new controversy after their performance of...

These fascinating photos show that sometimes chance works out very well.

Sometimes the city presents scenes so perfectly composed they seem staged. Yet, everything is spontaneous. On Instagram, the...

A sequel to the film "Dirty Dancing" is reportedly in the works, and internet users are going wild.

After years of waiting, the Canadian-American company Lionsgate is giving concrete news about the sequel to "Dirty Dancing",...

3 million listeners for a singer who doesn't exist: who is Sienna Rose really?

Three million monthly listeners on Spotify, several tracks in the Viral Top 50… and yet, everything indicates that...

© 2025 The Body Optimist