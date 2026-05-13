At 41 years old, singer Delta Goodrem will represent Australia at Eurovision 2026

A year ago, Delta Goodrem declared : "Of course I'd do Eurovision. I love it!" A year later, it's a done deal. The Australian singer will represent her country in Vienna at Eurovision 2026 – and the odds are in her favor.

An official announcement

On March 1, 2026, SBS, the official Australian broadcaster, announced through an internal selection process that Delta Goodrem would represent Australia at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna with her song "Eclipse." The song was co-written by Delta Goodrem with Ferras AlQaisi, Jonas Myrin, and Michael Fatkin. This internal selection, without a public vote, has been standard practice for Australia since its debut in the contest in 2015.

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"Eclipse" - a staging reflecting the universe

In a statement shared after her first rehearsals at the Wiener Stadthalle, Delta Goodrem described her artistic vision: "Performing on the Eurovision stage is something I feel deeply in my heart, carrying Australia with me in every note and every moment. I wanted the staging to move like the universe itself, embracing light and shadow, gentleness and strength." She also insisted on wearing creations by Australian designers while incorporating the elegance of Vienna, the host city.

An artist with a considerable track record

Delta Goodrem is one of the most accomplished Australian artists of her generation. She signed her first record deal at 15, has sold over 9 million albums worldwide, and has achieved five number-one albums and nine number-one singles in Australia. She has also collaborated with Céline Dion, Australian-British singer Olivia Newton-John, American jazz and traditional pop singer Tony Bennett, and American singer-songwriter Michael Bolton. In Australia, 2.21 million viewers watched Eurovision in 2025 – a record.

A dream expressed well before the selection

In an interview with The Sun in the spring of 2025, Delta Goodrem expressed her enthusiasm for the competition: "Of course I would do Eurovision. I love it! I have ideas about what I would do if I participated, that's for sure." She described a genuine obsession: "I flew to London and watched some of the semi-finals. I love the creativity of it all. You discover incredible talent." Her selection by SBS thus fulfilled a clearly expressed aspiration.

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A serious contender for victory

Jess Carniel, a Eurovision researcher and associate professor at the University of Southern Queensland, considers Delta Goodrem a serious contender: "Goodrem has a real fan base in Europe, and that's a considerable advantage in a competition where the public vote remains crucial." Delta Goodrem will perform 11th in the second semi-final of the contest, broadcast live on May 15, 2026, at 5 a.m. AEST in Australia.

Australia at Eurovision: a long-standing story

Since its official debut in 2015, Australia has sent some of its most prominent artists to the Eurovision stage: Guy Sebastian, Dami Im (who finished second in 2016), Kate Miller-Heidke, Montaigne, Electric Fields, and Go-Jo in 2025. Australian participation is negotiated annually with the European Broadcasting Union, of which SBS has been an associate member for over 30 years. Delta Goodrem follows in this tradition—but with a more established international profile than many of its predecessors.

Delta Goodrem in Vienna, "Eclipse" in the ears of 166 million viewers – Australia may have sent its most experienced contestant to date. If the singer succeeds on May 15, she will make history in the competition. And she has already proven that she knows how to write great chapters.