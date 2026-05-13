Heels, dresses, selfies: the rules of the Cannes Film Festival that guests must follow

Walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival is more than just a chic appearance. Behind the flashing lights, the spectacular gowns, and the carefully curated looks lies a strict set of rules that every guest must follow. In Cannes, style is free in spirit, but structured in practice—and the red carpet makes no compromises.

Formal attire required: elegance above all

To attend the official screenings, the dress code is non-negotiable. Men must wear a tuxedo with a bow tie or dark tie. Alternatively, a black or navy suit may be accepted, but always in the context of formal attire.

For women, the dress code is formal: evening gown, little black dress, cocktail dress, pantsuit or dark skirt, or an elegant ensemble with a dressy top. The objective is clear: to preserve the prestigious image of the Festival. The reception staff are responsible for ensuring compliance and may refuse entry to anyone who does not adhere to the dress code.

Sneakers, once banned, are iconic.

If there's one rule known even to the general public, it's the one about sneakers. They are strictly forbidden on the red carpet. Guests must wear elegant shoes, with or without heels. While some rules may have evolved over time—particularly regarding flat shoes—sneakers remain excluded without exception.

The red carpet has nonetheless witnessed some memorable moments: in 2016, American actress and producer Julia Roberts walked barefoot, and in 2017, American actress, director, and performer Kristen Stewart also removed her shoes in protest. Meanwhile, American screenwriter, director, actor, and producer Spike Lee made headlines in 2021 by appearing in sneakers.

Selfies are banned to preserve the red carpet

Since 2018, selfies and smartphone use have been banned on the red carpet. This decision was made to streamline the procession and avoid delays. The goal is simple: to maintain a smooth flow and preserve the magic of the moment. Official photographers thus have optimal access to capture key moments, without the impromptu competition of raised phones.

New dress codes: no more nudity or excess

The regulations have recently become even stricter. Since 2025, nudity has been explicitly prohibited on the red carpet and throughout the Festival. Outfits deemed too transparent are also targeted. The idea is to maintain "a certain visual consistency and respect the institutional framework of the event."

Spectacular silhouettes, but framed

Very voluminous outfits, especially those with long trains, are also restricted when they obstruct movement or seating arrangements. This doesn't mean the end of creativity, but rather an adaptation. Designers are now working on more fluid looks, conceived to combine aesthetics and comfort of movement. The result remains spectacular, but more functional.

Bags also go through checks

Another lesser-known rule: large bags are prohibited during gala screenings. Tote bags, backpacks, or bulky items are not allowed in the theaters. However, a cloakroom allows you to leave your belongings near the venue, so you can move around more freely. This rule explains the almost ubiquitous presence of small, elegant clutches on the Cannes red carpet.

A 2026 edition in continuity

For the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, from May 12 to 23 at the Palais des Festivals, these rules will remain in place. Despite some adjustments and discussions each year, the general framework remains unchanged. The Festival teams continue to rigorously apply these guidelines, regardless of the guests' level of fame. The objective remains the same: to preserve the unique identity of the event.

Ultimately, the Cannes Film Festival imposes a "particular" balance: artistic freedom in the creations, but a strict framework for their presentation. This discipline is an integral part of the myth of the red carpet, where each appearance becomes a veritable language of style.