Eurovision 2026: These singers could well be the surprise hits this year

Just days before the grand final scheduled for May 16, 2026, at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Eurovision is already generating excitement across Europe. This 70th edition brings together 35 countries for a competition that continues to grow in popularity. And while some names are already dominating the predictions, other female artists could well shake up the rankings on the night of the final.

Monroe (France): the gem that could change everything

Ranked 4th on the Eurovisionworld website as of May 9, 2026, French singer Monroe is among the serious contenders for victory. Her song "Regarde!" made a strong impression from the very first rehearsal footage, to the point that several of her competitors praised her on social media.

Finnish singer Pete Parkkonen and Latvian representative Atvara were among those who enthusiastically commented on the performance. France hasn't won the contest since 1977. After Louane's 7th place finish in 2025, Monroe is expected to breathe new life into the French delegation. A victory would be a real surprise, but her rise in the rankings makes the possibility increasingly plausible.

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Delta Goodrem (Australia): Experience at the service of the "power ballad"

Representing Australia, Delta Goodrem is no newcomer to the music scene. According to information published by Eurovision.com, the Sydney-born artist signed her first contract at 15, has sold over nine million albums worldwide, and has had five number-one albums and nine number-one singles in her home country. A former coach on "The Voice Australia" for nine seasons, she has also collaborated with Céline Dion and the Australian-British singer, actress, producer, and activist Olivia Newton-John.

In Vienna, she will perform "Eclipse," a power ballad that emphasizes her voice and emotion. While bookmakers place her in 5th position with approximately a 25% chance of finishing in the top 3, her stage experience could allow her to pull off an upset in a final where the public vote remains highly unpredictable.

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Atvara (Latvia): The revelation with a powerful message

A true outsider in this edition, Atvara (real name Liene Stūrmane) represents Latvia after winning the Supernova 2026 national selection. Originally from Liepāja, the artist will defend the title "Ēnā" ("In the shadow" in English), an intimate song inspired by his childhood, marked by a difficult family environment.

Through her lyrics, Atvara explores the concept of a double life: the one we show to others and the one we carry within. It's a universal message that could resonate across Europe. While she may not be among the bookmakers' top five, her artistic depth and the sincerity of her approach make her a strong contender to surprise everyone in the public vote.

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Between a rising French favorite, an established international artist, and a revelation from the Baltic states, Eurovision 2026 promises an open final. While bookmakers offer their predictions, the magic of the contest lies precisely in these unexpected results that can change the course of an evening. Tune in on Saturday, May 16, 2026, live from Vienna on France 2, to discover which of these voices will leave its mark on the competition.