Shakira signs the official anthem for the 2026 World Cup

Sixteen years after "Waka Waka," Shakira is back for the World Cup. The Colombian singer recently unveiled "Dai Dai," the official anthem of the 2026 tournament, in collaboration with Nigerian Afrobeats giant Burna Boy. And the initial reactions are commensurate with the event.

"Dai Dai" - what the title means

"Dai Dai" comes from the Italian expression meaning "come on, come on" or "let's go"—at once an encouragement, a stadium chant, and a collective celebration. The chorus itself conveys this multilingual intention: "Dai, dai, we go, dale, ale, let's go"—from Italian to Spanish to English, all in one fluid movement. The track fuses Caribbean rhythms, Latin pop, and Afrobeats—a blend designed for stadiums, fan zones, and summer playlists.

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The teaser filmed at the Maracanã

The teaser, released on May 7, 2026, was filmed at Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã stadium, just days after Shakira's historic concert in front of 2 million people on Copacabana beach. In the approximately one-minute clip, Shakira dances on the stadium's pitch in an electric blue skirt and bright yellow top, holding the official "Trionda" ball.

The dancers around her wear colours inspired by the participating nations. The video opens with four balloons – one for each of the four World Cups linked to Shakira: 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2026 – and ends with fireworks and an aerial shot of the stadium with the inscription "We are ready" .

1.9 million likes in less than 24 hours

Published jointly by Shakira, Burna Boy, and FIFA on Instagram, the video garnered 1.9 million likes in less than 24 hours. The reactions were immediate and overwhelming on social media. Some users wondered if the song could rival the phenomenon of "Waka Waka," which has become untouchable in the collective imagination. Others, on the contrary, believe that Shakira remains the ideal artist to embody the universal and festive spirit of football.

The only artist to appear at four World Cups

Shakira is now the only artist in history to be featured on songs linked to four different editions of the World Cup. "Waka Waka" remains one of her biggest hits with over 4 billion views on YouTube and a Guinness World Record as the most streamed official World Cup song on Spotify. The global release of "Dai Dai" is set for May 14, 2026 – four weeks before the tournament kicks off on June 11.

A second title after "Lighter", criticized

"Dai Dai" is the second track released from FIFA's official album for the 2026 World Cup. Prior to it, "Lighter," co-written by American singer, rapper, songwriter, and musician Jelly Roll and Mexican singer-songwriter Carín León, was the first single released but drew considerable public criticism. This year, FIFA is releasing a multi-track album rather than a single official song—a departure from previous editions.

"Dai Dai" – come on, come on – that's exactly what Shakira is saying to the world with this comeback. Sixteen years after planting "Waka Waka" in the collective memory, she's back with Burna Boy to write the next chapter. Now it remains to be seen whether stadiums around the world will sing along to this chorus with the same fervor as the dunes of Johannesburg did in 2010.