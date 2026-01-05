After this unsettling ending, will "The Cleaning Lady" get a sequel?

The thriller "The Housemaid," adapted from the bestselling novel by Freida McFadden and directed by Paul Feig, has already grossed $92 million worldwide since its release on December 24, 2025, according to Box Office Pro . Starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar, this first installment of a literary trilogy has whetted appetites for a sequel, especially since its $35 million budget has been significantly exceeded.

Commercial success and literary trilogy

With over 2.5 million copies sold in France and 4.5 million in the United States, "The Housekeeper" follows Millie, a young housekeeper hired by the wealthy couple Nina and Andrew Winchester. What seems like an ideal job turns into a nightmare of secrets and manipulation in their mansion.

(SPOILER ALERT) The film, praised by a 3.1/5 rating from viewers on Letterboxd , ends on a cliffhanger: Millie helps a new boss dealing with an abusive husband, teasing the sequels "Secrets of the Housekeeper" and "The Housekeeper Sees Everything", where she teams up with Enzo (Michèle Morrone) to rescue women in distress.

Are the actors and director ready to continue filming?

During the promotional tour, Italian actor and singer Michele Morrone, who is reuniting with American actor Paul Feig after "A Simple Favor 2," confessed in an interview that he had "fallen in love" with the enigmatic character of Enzo, who appears in all three novels: "I'm ready. Sign the contract!" Paul Feig humorously agreed.

American actress and producer Sydney Sweeney, a fan of the books, describes the heroine as "fiery" and embodying "feminine rage," and says she is "thrilled to explore her character further." Freida McFadden and Paul Feig declare themselves "open to collaborating on sequels," provided the box office numbers are good.

Having grossed $92 million, the film has already surpassed its budget and is ensuring a promising return on investment. Historically, such success—coupled with a cliffhanger and an expanded universe—paves the way for sequels, as with "Gone Girl" or Paul Feig's twist-filled thrillers. Official confirmation is still pending: studios and distributors will be closely monitoring the final box office figures, but the actors, writer, and director are likely on board to explore the "secrets" of Millie and Enzo.