A particular habit in the bathroom can contribute to bad odors.

Do you think the bad smells in your bathroom are solely due to poor ventilation or cleaning? A habit many of us take unconsciously could also play a role. A scientific study highlights a daily practice that promotes the spread of bacteria in the room... when the toilet is located in the bathroom.

This reflex that many of us have

This situation applies to homes where the toilet and bathroom share a single room. In many homes, the toilet is separate, which naturally limits the spread of microdroplets onto towels, toothbrushes, or other bathroom items. This configuration is also often considered more hygienic.

However, when the toilet is integrated into the bathroom, it's common to flush without taking the time to close the lid. This seemingly harmless action can have consequences. When the toilet is flushed, it doesn't just empty the bowl; it also creates an air current that can project tiny, invisible droplets throughout the room. This phenomenon goes completely unnoticed, but it could impact bathroom hygiene.

Microdroplets that travel throughout the room

Researchers at the University of Arizona , led by microbiologist Charles Gerba, investigated this question in a study published in the American Journal of Infection Control. Their work describes what scientists call the "toilet plume." When the toilet is flushed, a cloud of microdroplets forms and can carry various microorganisms.

These particles then settle on nearby surfaces: the floor, walls, sink, and even objects left in the room. This is why researchers recommend always closing the toilet lid before flushing and regularly cleaning the toilet and surrounding surfaces.

Why this can promote bad odors

The study focuses primarily on bacterial dispersal, but this phenomenon could also contribute to the development of persistent odors. Once deposited on damp surfaces, certain microorganisms find an environment conducive to their growth. Damp towels, bath mats, toothbrushes, and other everyday objects can thus become breeding grounds where bacteria proliferate more easily.

However, some of these substances are precisely responsible for the unpleasant odors that can develop in a bathroom. While not the only possible explanation, this dispersion could therefore contribute to making the atmosphere less pleasant.

The right steps for a "fresher" bathroom

The good news is that a few simple habits can help limit this phenomenon.

The first reflex is to close the toilet lid before each flush.

It is also advisable to ventilate the bathroom daily to reduce humidity, to regularly clean the toilet bowl and other frequently used surfaces, and to allow towels to dry properly after use.

Another practical tip: avoid storing your toothbrush right next to the toilet when they are located in the same room.

Ultimately, closing the toilet lid only takes a second, but this simple habit can help maintain a cleaner and more pleasant bathroom every day. As is often the case with hygiene, it's these small, repeated actions that can have a real impact on your daily comfort.