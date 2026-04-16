Creating homemade Halloween decorations doesn't require a huge budget. With a little imagination and simple materials, the scariest atmosphere can easily be created.

The holidays preceding the Day of the Dead represent the ideal time to prepare these creations as a family, especially with children.

Each DIY idea then becomes a shared memory. If properly preserved, these decorations can be reused year after year, making the investment even more worthwhile.

DIY spooky garlands and hanging decorations

Garlands are one of the most accessible DIY Halloween decorations . Making a paper bat garland couldn't be simpler.

Take a sheet of thick 200g black paper , fold it in half, then draw half of a bat in white pencil starting from the fold.

Cut out the silhouette with scissors, unfold it and draw the details such as the eyes.

Next, punch holes at the ends with a hole punch, then thread black string through them to assemble your creatures. The necessary materials are minimal: a sheet of 200g black paper, scissors, a hole punch, a white pencil, and black string.

To change the atmosphere, make garlands in the shape of ghosts or pumpkins using the same principle. Complete the decorations by hanging pennants across the living room, light-up balloons, or even a giant skeleton attached to the ceiling.

These pendant lights transform any room into a terrifying lair.

Decorative pumpkins: the must-have for Halloween decorations

The pumpkin remains the ultimate symbol of Halloween. It can be placed outside, at the entrance, on the table, or anywhere in the house. Painted orange, black, or white, it's easy to personalize, even with children.

To create a decorative pumpkin with a paper plate , draw the eyes, nose and mouth with a graphite pencil.

Fill in the details in yellow with paint to mimic a candle, then paint the rest of the plate bright orange.

Add a brown-painted wooden stick as a stem and a green chenille stem as a leaf. Then hang your creation on the door or window.

The materials include: a cardboard plate, a wooden stick, a hole punch, a graphite pencil, a wide paintbrush, orange, primary yellow and burnt sienna acrylic paint, green chenille wire and masking tape.

To go further, carve a real pumpkin to make a Jack O'Lantern with a candle inside, ideal for an authentically spooky atmosphere.

Candle holders and candles: a dim and terrifying atmosphere

DIY glass jar candle holders create a soft, menacing light. To make them, draw your design on scrap paper, then slip it inside the jar.

Paint the outline on the outside of the pot with acrylic paint and a fine brush, let it dry, then apply a second coat. Remove the paper and place a tea light candle inside.

Pumpkin, bat, or spiderweb: the possibilities are endless. Materials needed include glass jars, orange, black, or white acrylic paint, a black marker, a fine paintbrush, and tea lights. The shadows cast on the walls at nightfall greatly enhance the spooky effect.

Two other techniques deserve attention. Mummy candles are made by wrapping glass jars in bandages, adding eyes with a black marker and a candle inside.

For a bloody effect, drip red wax onto a white candle: an original and very visual idea for the table.

Spiders and cobwebs for a spooky decoration

Scatter cobwebs all over the house : on the mantelpiece, in the corners of the ceiling, in the door frames, and on the table. Add plastic, cardboard, or paper spiders to enhance the spooky effect.

To make original spiders, use polystyrene balls painted black in several layers and metal rods for the legs. Push the bent rods into the correct places and cut them to the desired length.

These house spiders fit perfectly into a stretchy web stretched across the entrance.

Another fun idea: stick plastic spiders on a wall with double-sided tape, especially in the toilet, to surprise guests.

An entrance wreath made with branches, a stretchy fake spider web and spiders of different sizes will welcome your guests in the scariest way.

Ghosts and bats: DIY creatures to place anywhere

To make a ghost garland for the wall , gather plastic balls with holes in them, white chiffon fabric, string, black cardstock, and glue. Cut the fabric into squares approximately 25 cm (10 inches), layer the pieces, and then attach the ball to the string to form the head.

Cut out the eyes and mouth from the cardboard, make a hole in the center of the fabric, thread the string through and glue the fabric onto the ball.

Dead leaves gathered in the forest become pretty table ghosts: paint them white and draw a face on them with a black marker. Simple and effective.

For the toilet paper roll bats , paint the rolls black, cut out wings from black construction paper, attach them with glue, then add eyes and teeth.

A clever tip: hide candy inside before closing the rolls.

The Halloween table: a festive and easy DIY decoration

The Halloween table is decorated with black, red, orange, and purple. Make homemade place cards, napkin rings, cake toppers, and cup decorations.

Print out a Halloween menu to place in the center for a personalized touch.

A hollowed-out pumpkin makes a spectacular centerpiece for a buffet: fill it with guacamole, hummus, or savory snacks that look like they're coming out of the mouth.

Snake-shaped candies to decorate the table

Sugar spiders slipped between the dishes

Dead leaves painted white arranged as a table runner

Skull with a mouth full of candy as the centerpiece

According to a study by the National Retail Federation, Americans spent an average of $108 on Halloween in 2023, with a growing portion spent on decorations.

This proves that making your own decorations remains an economical and creative alternative, accessible to everyone, regardless of the configuration of their home.